Frewsburg, NY

Frewsburg man arrested following domestic incident

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Joseph Herzog, 52, of Frewsburg, for Harassment...

DWI arrest in Gerry

On June 17th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Leah Comstock, 26, of Forestville, for Driving While Intoxicated. Comstock was pulled over for traffic violations on Route 60 in Gerry and after failing several SFSTs, Comstock was placed under arrest. Comstock was then transported to SP Jamestown where she was processed, issued tickets and released. Comstock is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month.
GERRY, NY
Sinclairville resident arrested for Weapon Possession

On June 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Aaron Raynor, 34, of Sinclairville, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree. The Troopers and Chautauqua County Deputies responded to Hillside Estates Mobile Home Park for a report of an intoxicated subject, later identified as Raynor, attempting to fight people. While on scene, the responding officers received information that Raynor was a convicted felon and in possession of firearms. Subsequent investigation confirmed that Raynor was a felon and that he was in possession of two rifles. Raynor was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown and released with an appearance ticket. Raynor is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
Gerry Woman Arrested After Silver Creek Car Overdose

A Gerry woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Silver Creek on Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Amanda S. Sendall with Criminal Possession Of A Weapon and 3 Counts of Criminal Possession Of A Controlled Substance. The charges stem from the report...
GERRY, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Frewsburg, NY
Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Jamestown Resident Allegedly Caught Red Handed Following Weekend Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 20-year-old Jamestown resident was allegedly caught red handed with several liquor bottles stolen from a westside business over the weekend. The Jamestown Police Department, along with Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the reported burglary in progress just after midnight on Sunday. Following an investigation,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Leandra's Law arrest in Gerry

On June 19th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Minerva Torres, 26, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. Torres was pulled over on Route 60 in Gerry for traffic violations and after failing several SFSTs, Torres was placed under arrest. Torres was transported to SP Jamestown where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and determined to be impaired by drugs. Torres provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and was then transported back to SP Jamestown where she was processed, issued tickets and released. Torres is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month. The four children that were in Torres’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop had been turned over to a third party.
GERRY, NY
#New York State Police#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime
Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
Police Release Details of Pone Lane Rollover Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that happened on Pone Lane last Monday morning. According to police, this crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monday, June 13, as a 2010 Ford Econoline E150 driven by 64-year-old Robert J. Carr, of Franklin, was traveling east on Pone Lane in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
Orchard Park man arrested for DWAI- Drugs

On June 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Holland arrested Dominic G. Mecca., 57, of Orchard Park, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. During a traffic stop on Fuhrmann Blvd in the city of Buffalo, Mecca was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Mecca had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Mecca had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston where he refused a blood test.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Public Safety
Brocton man arrested after warrant check

A Brocton man was arrested this morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies conducted a warrant check at a residence in the village. Deputies say 36-year-old William Petsch had a warrant for his arrest out of the Westfield Police Department for failure to register. Petsch was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the police department.
man from Buffalo arrested for DWI

On June 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Andre L. Jones, 37 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and headlight violation. On June 17, 2022, Troopers stopped Jones on south main street in the city of Buffalo for a headlight violation....
BUFFALO, NY
Man from Hamburg arrested for Petit Larceny

On June 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Jason A. Michalski, 36 of Hamburg, NY for Petit larceny. On May 13, 2022, Troopers were called to a larceny at Dollar General on Boston State Rd in the town of Boston. After further investigation Michalski was identified by surveillance video. Michalski was located at his residence and arrested. Michalski was transported to SP Boston for processing.
Teen Taken to Hospital After Reported Drowning in East Erie

Emergency crews rushed a teen to the hospital after a reported drowning on Erie's east side late Friday morning, according to reports from the scene. It was reported just before noon in the 300 block of East Ave. The victim was a 17-year-old female and was taken to the hospital...
ERIE, PA
Hit-and-Run with Amish Buggy in CattCo

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving an Amish buggy and injured two people last week. Deputies responded to the scene of the accident in Napoli on June 8th and were told a vehicle had left the scene after striking the buggy. Two passengers in the buggy were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY

