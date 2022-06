MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Soon, Florida will once again join the current list of more than 20 states with active state guards in place. Gov. Ron DeSantis had previously indicated his intention to reinstate the Florida State Guard, which had been active from 1941-1947. On Wednesday, the governor traveled to Madeira Beach to announce more specific plans, including the appointment of a retired marine to run the Guard.

