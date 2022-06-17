ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Who’s after rare metals in the Klamath Mountains?

By Theo Whitcomb High Country News
GreenBiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Interstate 5 was built in the 1960s, it sliced through southwest Oregon’s Klamath Mountains, exposing their metamorphic innards. To Michael Cope, the brawny founder of American Mineral Research, this layer cake of mineralized rock proves that Josephine County is sitting on cache of valuable rare metals — and his small...

www.greenbiz.com

Comments / 4

oregontoday.net

Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
thetrek.co

PCT Days 1-7: From One Green Tunnel to Another

In my first seven days on the PCT, I hiked from Callahan’s Lodge in Ashland, OR, to Etna, CA. I’ve lived in Virginia the last seven years; for the last two, I’ve lived in a tiny town in Central VA that is spitting distance (as my dad would say) from Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail. Thus, most of my training for the PCT happened at either my gym or on some of the 500 miles of trail in SNP.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
EAGLE POINT, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Winston, OR

Winston is a little city in Oregon's Douglas County that makes up for its lack of size with history and leisure options. Its characteristic climate provides excellent conditions for exploring everything it has to offer. You may also consider the small size a plus because it allows you to have...
WINSTON, OR
KXL

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing. The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Medford comes together for third annual Juneteenth celebration

Medford, Ore. — Having a diverse and multicultural community can sometimes bring discourse and disconnection. The Black Alliance & Social Empowerment Organization put together a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday to help bring their community together. “Trying to make the community a place that feels like home, so that’s coming...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Porchfest 2022 returns to Grants Pass

Porchfest took place for the first time in two years in Grants Pass due to the pandemic. This family-friendly music festival fills the streets of Lawnridge Avenue and Washington Blvd.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Beware of new local phone scam in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. The latest calls have a new twist and may or may not come from the number (458) 265-8938. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What's being built near Home Depot in Grants Pass?

GRANTS PASS — News 10 viewer Julie asked, "Can you please tell me what’s being built on Mill St and F Street in Grants Pass. It’s adjacent to Home Depot." News 10 reached out to the Josephine County office and spoke with County Assessor Connie Roach. Roach...
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Traffic signal damaged following major crash in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

Crash leaves Roseburg woman dead

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a 21-year-old Roseburg woman dead Friday evening according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police arrived in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road after a 911 call. Deputies found a 2000 Toyata 4-Runner crashed into a pole and unoccupied cars. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Kylee Alexander, was found dead at the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
crescentcitytimes.com

LET’S GO BRANDEN

There is no better example of Government Failure than Del Norte County. The consequences of local, state, and federal failures are evident everywhere. We are among the poorest Counties. The local educational testing results are inexcusably below standard. Highest gas prices in the Nation. Numerous local infrastructure improvement being neglected...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Oregon native, Vietnam veteran finally laid to rest after five decades

Eagle Point, Ore. — Edward Weissenback, a 29-year-old Vietnam veteran employed by the cargo airline, Air America, died in Laos in 1971 when his supply plane was shot down by enemy fire. For nearly five decades, Weissenback, was considered missing in action (MIA) until an excavation operation began in Laos in 2017 and Weissenback's remains were identified through DNA technology.
EAGLE POINT, OR

