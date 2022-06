The College World Series, like most playoffs, is usually seen as a “survive-and-advance” tournament. Notre Dame and Oklahoma won’t be playing for their lives on Sunday. But it doesn’t make their matchup any less important. The team that usually emerges in Omaha isn’t always the most talented. It’s the one that puts itself in the best position to win. They don’t just survive, they thrive. And if the Irish can muster another victory over the Sooners, they would be doing just that. A win puts the Irish one victory away from the College World Series championship series. A loss and Notre Dame must win three straight games to reach that same milestone.

