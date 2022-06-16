Craving more St. Louis food and restaurant news? Sign up for this free delivery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

By Gabe Hartwig St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

The St. Louis restaurant scene is always evolving — new places to visit, new chefs to meet, new cuisines to try. And now there's a new way to satisfy your...

saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Ted Drewes South Grand location remains closed due to hiring issues

A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it. The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Black Sheep Is a Standout St. Louis Date-Night Restaurant

For 15 years, Mary and Zach Rice have dreamed of opening a restaurant together. It was the spark that animated their relationship, informed their careers in the hospitality industry and helped them cultivate a vision of what they wanted their lives as wife and husband to be. That spark is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis classic Olympia Kebob has been serving traditional Greek dishes for over 40 years

Step inside Olympia Kebob House & Taverna in Richmond Heights and be transported through time to a traditional Greek taverna. “The Olympia was opened in November of 1980 by my father, George P. Nicholas, and my grandfather, Pete Nicholas,” says George Nicholas, co-owner of the restaurant. “My father spent some time in Greece while his brother attended medical school in Athens, and it was their experience there that inspired the transformation of the building into a Greek style grill/deli. Their favorite place to eat in Athens was a small hole-in-the-wall souvlaki shack which only sold pork kebobs on pita bread.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Introducing.....the official hot dog of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution declaring the official hot dog of St. Louis. Steve’s Hot Dogs held an official bracket in March to help pick the top dog. The Tower Grove South restaurant’s St. Louis-Style Hot Dog is a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Passport to Music gets in tune at Transit Centers

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit and AARP in St. Louis, will be hosting Passport to Music on Metro from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at both the Belleville and Emerson Park Transit Centers. This music festival will feature...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

'Put down the guns, pick up your sons' in St. Louis

Hundreds gathered in East St. Louis on Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence. ‘Put down the guns, pick up your sons’ in St. Louis. High Ridge firefighter injured battling Jefferson …. 2 charged in fatal house explosion in north St. Louis …. Boil Order for the city...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

June 28, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is June 28th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

