Freezing solute atoms in nanograined aluminum alloys via high-density vacancies

At present, there are growing concerns over the increasing release of trace metals in the Sundarbans mangrove areas in Bangladesh due to nearby shipbreaking and metallurgical industries, untreated waste discharge, navigation activities, and other natural processes that deposit trace metals into soils. The current study investigated the spatial distribution, contamination level, and ecotoxicity of eight trace metals (Fe, Mn, Cu, Zn, Pb, Cd, Cr, Ni) in Sundarbans soils. Results revealed that all the trace metals except Cr were present in higher concentrations compared to Earth's shale and/or upper continental crust. Principal component analysis and Pearson correlation showed strong positive correlations (p"‰<"‰0.05) between Fe, Mn, Cu, and Zn; Ni with Mn and Cr. There were significant associations (p"‰<"‰0.05) of % clay and total organic carbon (TOC) with Pb-Ni-Cr and negative correlations of pH with all the trace metals. The hierarchical cluster analysis grouped Pb, Ni, and Cd into one distinct cluster, suggesting they are derived from the same sources, possibly from anthropogenic activities. Geo accumulation index (I-geo), enrichment factor (EF), contamination factor (CF), and spatial distribution showed moderately polluted soils with Ni, Pb, and Cd (EF"‰="‰3"“7.4, CF"‰="‰1"“2.8, I-geo"‰="‰0"“0.9) and low pollution by Zn, Cu, Fe, and Mn (EF"‰<"‰3, CF"‰<"‰1, I-geo"‰<"‰0). The ecological risk index (RI) revealed that S-4 (RI"‰="‰114.02) and S-5 (RI"‰="‰100.04) belonged to moderate risk, and other areas posed a low risk (RI"‰<"‰95). The individual contribution of Cd (25.9"“73.7%), Pb (9.2"“29.1%), and Ni (9.6"“26.4%) to RI emphasized these metals were the foremost concern in the Sundarbans mangroves due to their long persistence time and high toxicity, even if they were present in low concentrations.
