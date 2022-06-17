ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Freezing solute atoms in nanograined aluminum alloys via high-density vacancies

By Shenghua Wu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow-temperature decomposition of supersaturated solid solution into unfavorable intergranular precipitates is a long-standing bottleneck limiting the practical applications of nanograined aluminum alloys that are prepared by severe plastic deformation. Minimizing the vacancy concentration is generally regarded as an effective approach in suppressing the decomposition process. Here we report a counterintuitive strategy...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

Dataset of solution-based inorganic materials synthesis procedures extracted from the scientific literature

The development of a materials synthesis route is usually based on heuristics and experience. A possible new approach would be to apply data-driven approaches to learn the patterns of synthesis from past experience and use them to predict the syntheses of novel materials. However, this route is impeded by the lack of a large-scale database of synthesis formulations. In this work, we applied advanced machine learning and natural language processing techniques to construct a dataset of 35,675 solution-based synthesis procedures extracted from the scientific literature. Each procedure contains essential synthesis information including the precursors and target materials, their quantities, and the synthesis actions and corresponding attributes. Every procedure is also augmented with the reaction formula. Through this work, we are making freely available the first large dataset of solution-based inorganic materials synthesis procedures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Low-energy Se ion implantation in MoS monolayers

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 42 (2022) Cite this article. In this work, we study ultra-low energy implantation into MoS2 monolayers to evaluate the potential of the technique in two-dimensional materials technology. We use 80Se+ ions at the energy of 20"‰eV and with fluences up to 5.0Â·1014"‰cmâˆ’2. Raman spectra of the implanted films show that the implanted ions are predominantly incorporated at the sulfur sites and MoS2âˆ’2xSe2x alloys are formed, indicating high ion retention rates, in agreement with the predictions of molecular dynamics simulations of Se ion irradiation on MoS2 monolayers. We found that the ion retention rate is improved when implantation is performed at an elevated temperature of the target monolayers. Photoluminescence spectra reveal the presence of defects, which are mostly removed by post-implantation annealing at 200"‰Â°C, suggesting that, in addition to the Se atoms in the substitutional positions, weakly bound Se adatoms are the most common defects introduced by implantation at this ion energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Alterations in metal homeostasis occur prior to canonical markers in Huntington disease

The importance of metal biology in neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntingtin Disease is well documented with evidence of direct interactions between metals such as copper, zinc, iron and manganese and mutant Huntingtin pathobiology. To date, it is unclear whether these interactions are observed in humans, how this impacts other metals, and how mutant Huntington alters homeostatic mechanisms governing levels of copper, zinc, iron and manganese in cerebrospinal fluid and blood in HD patients. Plasma and cerebrospinal fluid from control, pre-manifest, manifest and late manifest HD participants were collected as part of HD-Clarity. Levels of cerebrospinal fluid and plasma copper, zinc, iron and manganese were measured as well as levels of mutant Huntingtin and neurofilament in a sub-set of cerebrospinal fluid samples. We find that elevations in cerebrospinal fluid copper, manganese and zinc levels are altered early in disease prior to alterations in canonical biomarkers of HD although these changes are not present in plasma. We also evidence that CSF iron is elevated in manifest patients. The relationships between plasma and cerebrospinal fluid metal are altered based on disease stage. These findings demonstrate that there are alterations in metal biology selectively in the CSF which occur prior to changes in known canonical biomarkers of disease. Our work indicates that there are pathological changes related to alterations in metal biology in individuals without elevations in neurofilament and mutant Huntingtin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mapping immunogenic epitopes of an adhesin-like protein from Methanobrevibacter ruminantium M1 and comparison of empirical data with in silico prediction methods

In silico prediction of epitopes is a potentially time-saving alternative to experimental epitope identification but is often subject to misidentification of epitopes and may not be useful for proteins from archaeal microorganisms. In this study, we mapped B- and T-cell epitopes of a model antigen from the methanogen Methanobrevibacter ruminantium M1, the Big_1 domain (AdLP-D1, amino acids 19"“198) of an adhesin-like protein. A series of 17 overlapping 20-mer peptides was selected to cover the Big_1 domain. Peptide-specific antibodies were produced in mice and measured by ELISA, while an in vitro splenocyte re-stimulation assay determined specific T-cell responses. Overall, five peptides of the 17 peptides were shown to be major immunogenic epitopes of AdLP-D1. These immunogenic regions were examined for their localization in a homology-based model of AdLP-D1. Validated epitopes were found in the outside region of the protein, with loop like secondary structures reflecting their flexibility. The empirical data were compared with epitope predictions made by programmes based on a range of algorithms. In general, the epitopes identified by in silico predictions were not comparable to those determined empirically.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminum Alloy#Atomic#Al Cu
Nature.com

Activation of nitrogen species mixed with Ar and HS plasma for directly N-doped TMD films synthesis

Among the transition metal dichalcogenidesÂ (TMD), tungsten disulfide (WS2) and molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) are promising sulfides for replacing noble metals in the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) owing to their abundance and good catalytic activity. However, the catalytic activity is derived from the edge sites of WS2 and MoS2, while their basal planes are inert. We propose a novel process for N-doped TMD synthesis for advanced HER using N2"‰+"‰Ar"‰+"‰H2S plasma. The high ionization energy of Ar gas enabled nitrogen species activation results in efficient N-doping of TMD (named In situ-MoS2 and In situ-WS2). In situ-MoS2 and WS2 were characterized by various techniques (Raman spectroscopy, XPS, HR-TEM, TOF"“SIMS, and OES), confirming nanocrystalline and N-doping. The N-doped TMD were used as electrocatalysts for the HER, with overpotentials of 294Â mV (In situ-MoS2) and 298Â mV (In situ-WS2) at a current density of 10Â mAÂ cmâˆ’2, which are lower than those of pristine MoS2 and WS2, respectively. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations were conducted for the hydrogen Gibbs energy (âˆ†GH) to investigate the effect of N doping on the HER activity. Mixed gas plasma proposes a facile and novel fabrication process for direct N doping on TMD as a suitable HER electrocatalyst.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Coordination of siderophore gene expression among clonal cells of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa

There has been great progress in understanding how bacterial groups coordinate social actions, such as biofilm formation and public-goods secretion. Less clear is whether the seemingly coordinated group-level responses actually mirror what individual cells do. Here, we use a microscopy approach to simultaneously quantify the investment of individual cells of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa into two public goods, the siderophores pyochelin and pyoverdine. Using gene expression as a proxy for investment, we initially observe no coordination but high heterogeneity and bimodality in siderophore investment across cells. With increasing cell density, gene expression becomes more homogenized across cells, accompanied by a moderate shift from pyochelin to pyoverdine expression. We find positive associations in the expression of pyochelin and pyoverdine genes across cells, with cell-to-cell variation correlating with cellular metabolic states. Our work suggests that siderophore-mediated signalling aligns behaviour of individuals over time and spurs a coordinated three-phase siderophore investment cycle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Maxillary sinus aeration analysis using computational fluid dynamics

The maxillary sinus aeration using the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) method based on individual adult patients' computed tomography (CT) scans were analyzed. The analysis was based on CT images of 4 patients: one with normal nose anatomy and three with nasal septal deviation (NSD) and concha bullosa (CB). The CFD simulation was performed using the Reynolds-Average Simulation approach and turbulence closure based on linear eddy viscosity supplemented with the two-equation k-\(\omega\) SST model. As a result, it was found that the lower part of NSD has the most significant impact on the airflow change within the maxillary sinuses compared to CB and the upper part of NSD. In a healthy nose, the airflow in the sinuses is continuous, while NSD and CB change this flow into pulsatile. Multiple changes in the direction of flow during one respiratory phase were observed. The flow intensity within the maxillary sinus opening is lower on the NSD side. The concept of vorticity measure is introduced to evaluate and compare various patients qualitatively. Typically, the lowest values of such measures are obtained for healthy airways and the highest for pathological changes in the nasal cavity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Beam steering at the nanosecond time scale with an atomically thin reflector

Techniques to mold the flow of light on subwavelength scales enable fundamentally new optical systems and device applications. The realization of programmable, active optical systems with fast, tunable components is among the outstanding challenges in the field. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a few-pixel beam steering device based on electrostatic gate control of excitons in an atomically thin semiconductor with strong light-matter interactions. By combining the high reflectivity of a MoSe2 monolayer with a graphene split-gate geometry, we shape the wavefront phase profile to achieve continuously tunable beam deflection with a range of 10Â°, two-dimensional beam steering, and switching times down to 1.6 nanoseconds. Our approach opens the door for a new class of atomically thin optical systems, such as rapidly switchable beam arrays and quantum metasurfaces operating at their fundamental thickness limit.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An unexpected dual-emissive luminogen with tunable aggregation-induced emission and enhanced chiroptical property

In the literature, organic materials with both aggregation-induced emission (AIE) and aggregation-caused quenching (ACQ) effects that can emit with multiple bands both in the solution and aggregated state are rarely reported. Herein we report a novel chiral dual-emissive bismacrocycle with tunable aggregation-induced emission colors. A facile four-step synthesis strategy is developed to construct this rigid bismacrocycle, (1,4)[8]cycloparaphenylenophane (SCPP[8]), which possesses a 1,2,4,5-tetraphenylbenzene core locked by two intersecting polyphenylene-based macrocycles. The luminescent behavior of SCPP[8] shows the unique characteristics of both ACQÂ effect and AIE effect, inducing remarkable redshift emission with near white-light emission. SCPP[8] is configurationally stable and possesses a novel shape-persistent bismacrocycle scaffold with a high strain energy. In addition, SCPP[8] displays enhanced circularly polarized luminescence properties due to AIE effect.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Machine learning-enabled cancer diagnostics with widefield polarimetric second-harmonic generation microscopy

The extracellular matrix (ECM) collagen undergoes major remodeling during tumorigenesis. However, alterations to the ECM are not widely considered in cancer diagnostics, due to mostly uniform appearance of collagen fibers in white light images of hematoxylin and eosin-stained (H&E) tissue sections. Polarimetric second-harmonic generation (P-SHG) microscopy enables label-free visualization and ultrastructural investigation of non-centrosymmetric molecules, which, when combined with texture analysis, provides multiparameter characterization of tissue collagen. This paper demonstrates whole slide imaging of breast tissue microarrays using high-throughput widefield P-SHG microscopy. The resulting P-SHG parameters are used in classification to differentiate tumor from normal tissue, resulting in 94.2% for both accuracy and F1-score, and 6.3% false discovery rate. Subsequently, the trained classifier is employed to predict tumor tissue with 91.3% accuracy, 90.7% F1-score, and 13.8% false omission rate. As such, we show that widefield P-SHG microscopy reveals collagen ultrastructure over large tissue regions and can be utilized as a sensitive biomarker for cancer diagnostics and prognostics studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional HLA-C expressing trophoblast spheroids as a model to study placental"“maternal immune interactions during human implantation

In healthy couples over half of the conceptions result in failed pregnancy and around 30% of them occur during implantation defining it as a rate-limiting step for the success of native and in vitro fertilization. The understanding of the factors regulating each step of implantation and immune recognition is critical for the pregnancy outcome. Creation of 3D-cell culture models, such as spheroids and organoids, is in the focus of placental tissue engineering in attempt to resemble the in vivo complexity of the maternal-fetal interface and to overcome the need of laboratory animals and human embryos. We constructed stable, reliable, and reproducible trophoblast Sw71 spheroids which are functional independently of the serum level in the culture media. These models resemble the hatched human blastocyst in size, shape and function and are useful for in vitro studies of the in vivo concealed human implantation. Since Sw71 spheroids produce HLA-C, the only classical MHC molecule indispensable for establishment of the immune tolerance and proper human implantation, they are applicable for the evaluation not only of implantation itself but also of maternal-trophoblasts immune interactions. In addition, Sw71-blastocyst-like spheroids are manipulable in low-volume platform, easy to monitor and analyze automatically under treatment with favorable/detrimental factors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Unravelling the non-classicality role in Gaussian heat engines

At the heart of quantum thermodynamics lies a fundamental question about what is genuine "quantum" in quantum heat engines and how to seek this quantumness, so that thermodynamical tasks could be performed more efficiently compared with classical protocols. Here, using the concept of P-representability, we define a function called classicality, which quantifies the degree of non-classicality of bosonic modes. This function allows us to explore the role of non-classicality in quantum heat engines and design optimal protocols for work extraction. For two specific cycles, a quantum Otto and a generalised one, we show that non-classicality is a fundamental resource for performing thermodynamic tasks more efficiently.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Order to disorder in quasiperiodic composites

From quasicrystalline alloys to twisted bilayer graphene, the study of material properties arising from quasiperiodic structure has driven advances in theory and applied science. Here we introduce a class of two-phase composites, structured by deterministic MoirÃ© patterns, and we find that these composites display exotic behavior in their bulk electrical, magnetic, diffusive, thermal, and optical properties. With a slight change in the twist angle, the microstructure goes from periodic to quasiperiodic, and the transport properties switch from those of ordered to randomly disordered materials. This transition is apparent when we distill the relationship between classical transport coefficients and microgeometry into the spectral properties of an operator analogous to the Hamiltonian in quantum physics. We observe this order to disorder transition in terms of band gaps, field localization, and mobility edges analogous to Anderson transitions - even though there are no wave scattering or interference effects at play here.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spatial distribution and ecological risk assessment of potentially toxic metals in the Sundarbans mangrove soils of Bangladesh

At present, there are growing concerns over the increasing release of trace metals in the Sundarbans mangrove areas in Bangladesh due to nearby shipbreaking and metallurgical industries, untreated waste discharge, navigation activities, and other natural processes that deposit trace metals into soils. The current study investigated the spatial distribution, contamination level, and ecotoxicity of eight trace metals (Fe, Mn, Cu, Zn, Pb, Cd, Cr, Ni) in Sundarbans soils. Results revealed that all the trace metals except Cr were present in higher concentrations compared to Earth's shale and/or upper continental crust. Principal component analysis and Pearson correlation showed strong positive correlations (p"‰<"‰0.05) between Fe, Mn, Cu, and Zn; Ni with Mn and Cr. There were significant associations (p"‰<"‰0.05) of % clay and total organic carbon (TOC) with Pb-Ni-Cr and negative correlations of pH with all the trace metals. The hierarchical cluster analysis grouped Pb, Ni, and Cd into one distinct cluster, suggesting they are derived from the same sources, possibly from anthropogenic activities. Geo accumulation index (I-geo), enrichment factor (EF), contamination factor (CF), and spatial distribution showed moderately polluted soils with Ni, Pb, and Cd (EF"‰="‰3"“7.4, CF"‰="‰1"“2.8, I-geo"‰="‰0"“0.9) and low pollution by Zn, Cu, Fe, and Mn (EF"‰<"‰3, CF"‰<"‰1, I-geo"‰<"‰0). The ecological risk index (RI) revealed that S-4 (RI"‰="‰114.02) and S-5 (RI"‰="‰100.04) belonged to moderate risk, and other areas posed a low risk (RI"‰<"‰95). The individual contribution of Cd (25.9"“73.7%), Pb (9.2"“29.1%), and Ni (9.6"“26.4%) to RI emphasized these metals were the foremost concern in the Sundarbans mangroves due to their long persistence time and high toxicity, even if they were present in low concentrations.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Prediction of protected band edge states and dielectric tunable quasiparticle and excitonic properties of monolayer MoSiN

The electronic structure of two-dimensional (2D) materials are inherently prone to environmental perturbations, which may pose significant challenges to their applications in electronic or optoelectronic devices. A 2D material couples with its environment through two mechanisms: local chemical coupling and nonlocal dielectric screening effects. The local chemical coupling is often difficult to predict or control experimentally. Nonlocal dielectric screening, on the other hand, can be tuned by choosing the substrates or layer thickness in a controllable manner. Therefore, a compelling 2D electronic material should offer band edge states that are robust against local chemical coupling effects. Here it is demonstrated that the recently synthesized MoSi2N4 is an ideal 2D semiconductor with robust band edge states protected from capricious environmental chemical coupling effects. Detailed many-body perturbation theory calculations are carried out to illustrate how the band edge states of MoSi2N4 are shielded from the direct chemical coupling effects, but its quasiparticle and excitonic properties can be modulated through the nonlocal dielectric screening effects. This unique property, together with the moderate band gap and the thermodynamic and mechanical stability of this material, paves the way for a range of applications of MoSi2N4 in areas including energy, 2D electronics, and optoelectronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Polyphenols from persimmon fruit attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA double-strand breaks by scavenging acetaldehyde

Acetaldehyde, a metabolic product of ethanol, induces DNA damage and genome instability. Accumulation of acetaldehyde due to alcohol consumption or aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) deficiency increases the risks of various types of cancers, including esophageal cancer. Although acetaldehyde chemically induces DNA adducts, the repair process of the lesions remains unclear. To investigate the mechanism of repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage, we determined the repair pathway using siRNA knockdown and immunofluorescence assays of repair factors. Herein, we report that acetaldehyde induces DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in human U2OS cells and that both DSB repair pathways, non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR), are required for the repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. Our findings suggest that acetaldehyde-induced DNA adducts are converted into DSBs and repaired via NHEJ or HDR in human cells. To reduce the risk of acetaldehyde-associated carcinogenesis, we investigated potential strategies of reducing acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. We report that polyphenols extracted from persimmon fruits and epigallocatechin, a major component of persimmon polyphenols, attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage without affecting the repair kinetics. The data suggest that persimmon polyphenols suppress DSB formation by scavenging acetaldehyde. Persimmon polyphenols can potentially inhibit carcinogenesis following alcohol consumption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The diversity of quinoa morphological traits and seed metabolic composition

Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa Willd.) is an herbaceous annual crop of the amaranth family (Amaranthaceae). It is increasingly cultivated for its nutritious grains, which are rich in protein and essential amino acids, lipids, and minerals. Quinoa exhibits a high tolerance towards various abiotic stresses including drought and salinity, which supports its agricultural cultivation under climate change conditions. The use of quinoa grains is compromised by anti-nutritional saponins, a terpenoid class of secondary metabolites deposited in the seed coat; their removal before consumption requires extensive washing, an economically and environmentally unfavorable process; or their accumulation can be reduced through breeding. In this study, we analyzed the seed metabolomes, including amino acids, fatty acids, and saponins, from 471 quinoa cultivars, including two related species, by liquid chromatography "“ mass spectrometry. Additionally, we determined a large number of agronomic traits including biomass, flowering time, and seed yield. The results revealed considerable diversity between genotypes and provide a knowledge base for future breeding or genome editing of quinoa.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A machine learning based model accurately predicts cellular response to electric fields in multiple cell types

Many cell types migrate in response to naturally generated electric fields. Furthermore, it has been suggested that the external application of an electric field may be used to intervene in and optimize natural processes such as wound healing. Precise cell guidance suitable for such optimization may rely on predictive models of cell migration, which do not generalize. Here, we present a machine learning model that can forecast directedness of cell migration given a timeseries of previous directedness and electric field values. This model is trained using time series galvanotaxis data of mammalian cranial neural crest cells obtained through time-lapse microscopy of cells cultured at 37Â Â°C in a galvanotaxis chamber at ambient pressure. Next, we show that our modeling approach can be used for a variety of cell types and experimental conditions with very limited training data using transfer learning methods. We adapt the model to predict cell behavior for keratocytes (room temperature,"‰~"‰18"“20Â Â°C) and keratinocytes (37Â Â°C) under similar experimental conditions with a small dataset (~"‰2"“5 cells). Finally, this model can be used to perform in silico studies by simulating cell migration lines under time-varying and unseen electric fields. We demonstrate this by simulating feedback control on cell migration using a proportional"“integral"“derivative (PID) controller. This data-driven approach provides predictive models of cell migration that may be suitable for designing electric field based cellular control mechanisms for applications in precision medicine such as wound healing.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy