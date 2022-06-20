ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Daughter teaches her dad how to read and write

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEKF0_0gDgCmNc00

During the day, Lucy Flores teaches a classroom of preschool students how to read letters and write their names.

Nearly each day after school, Flores, of San Francisco, goes home and does the same for her dad, who, at age 43, is also learning to read and write.

"I was thinking to myself, I'm able to teach these children how to read and write, why am I not teaching my own father how to read and write?" Flores, 23, told " Good Morning America ." "So we started about four months ago."

Flores' father, Luciano Flores, grew up in Mexico and moved his family to the United States when Lucy, one of his four children, was 3 years old.

Luciano Flores, who speaks Spanish, said through his daughter, who translated for him, that his family had very limited resources, as did the school he attended. After about first grade, he stopped attending school and started working to provide for his family.

When Luciano Flores moved to the U.S., he began a career in construction that he continues to this day. Lucy Flores said that over the years, she and her siblings and their mom translated for Luciano Flores and he was able to rely on skills beyond reading and writing to get by.

"Because he works in construction, it’s not something where you have to sign things. It’s more math, which he is really good at," said Lucy Flores. "But he said that he didn't even tell his friends or anyone around him that he didn't have these abilities [to read and write]."

@floresfamily_25 Finally did a getting to know my dads childhood & reason why he didn’t finish school💛 #dadanddaughterlearningduo #teachersoftiktok #generationaltrauma #mexicantiktok #traumahealing ♬ original sound - FloresFamily25

While her dad never made it past first grade, Lucy Flores said she thrived in school and used it to help her make it through what she described as a difficult home life that included financial instability and, at one point, nearly one dozen people living in the family's two-bedroom apartment.

She said she tried to teach her dad to read and write when she was younger, but when it didn't go well, she doubled down on her own education and, last year, became the first person in her family, on both parents' sides, to graduate from college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ksyap_0gDgCmNc00
Lucy Flores - PHOTO: Luciano Flores poses with his daughter Lucy Flores after her graduation from San Francisco State University.

With her teaching background, Lucy Flores gave teaching her dad another shot, and this time she said he was "excited" to learn, but was hesitant at first.

"That first day, I told him to write his name and he didn’t want to do it," she said. "He chose to sit at the dining room table by himself, nowhere near us, because he didn’t want anyone to see."

MORE: 'We are the adults': Dad and step-dad pose with daughter before father-daughter dance

After four months of working together for two hours, three days a week after they are both done with work, Lucy Flores said her dad can now write his own name, knows his vowels and is reading some books on his own.

As she has taught her dad, Lucy Flores has shared their journey on TikTok , where nearly 100,000 followers are tracking their progress.

@floresfamily_25 I’m so excited! We are encouring more reading 📖 📚🧡 What are other food started books? 🤔🤔🤔 #dadanddaughterlearningduo #schoolmaterials #teachersoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #generationaltrauma #generationaltrauma ♬ original sound - FloresFamily25

"I don’t know to this day if he understands how many people are watching him and following him," said Lucy Flores. "But I took it as an opportunity that would encourage him even more. I know that it has."

Followers on TikTok share lesson plan ideas and have sent school supplies and books to the family, according to Lucy Flores.

In addition to watching her dad's progress and inspiring others to never give up on their dreams, Lucy Flores said the most gratifying part of teaching her dad has been the change in their own father-daughter relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06j6Bm_0gDgCmNc00
@floresfamily_25/TikTok - PHOTO: Lucy Flores, of San Francisco, is teaching her dad, Luciano Flores, how to read and write.

"In reality, me and him did not get along," said Lucy Flores, who described her dad as being quiet and not one to share his feelings or sit down and play with her as a kid. "He has a lot of trauma that he's still dealing with, generational trauma, not having a father figure for him how he wished we would have."

The chance to sit down with her dad several times a week and work with him to learn something new has been life-changing, according to Lucy Flores, for both her and her three siblings.

MORE: Man loses 129 pounds to be able to run with his twin sons: 'I’ve given my kids the dad they deserve'

"It's been such an amazing time, that he gets to sit down with us, we get to learn with him," she said. "The last video I posted was him and I sitting in our backyard, drawing with chalk, and that's nothing I've ever done with him in my whole life. None of my siblings have."

"It’s never too late to spend that time with your child, so I’m glad that we’re doing it now," she added.

@floresfamily_25 I am trying to find more creative ways for him to practice his letters that is not just a paper and a pencil 🫶🏽♥️ Comment Your Ideas 😄 @crayola #dadanddaughterlearningduo #schoolmaterials #crayola #mexicantiktok #traumahealing #traumahealing ♬ original sound - FloresFamily25

Luciano Flores said through his daughter that he's excited to continue to focus on learning letters and numbers and to spend time with his family.

Up next for the father and daughter is a trip to a local library, according to Lucy Flores.

"He’s never been to a library," she said of her dad. "I’m just thinking his reaction to seeing a whole library full of books."

Comments / 9

Naima Sheikh
6d ago

My mom had a HS Diploma, 90 yrs ago for a lady was no easy feat, my dad had no formal schooling, he was taught by mom and his 5 daughters, God bless you and your family, you are doing good, I may not have the right to say it, but I’m very proud of you, Godspeed to all you want in life!

Reply
3
Just Me
4d ago

"Daughter *teachers* her dad how to read and write" WTH?!? Really?!?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PopCrush

Son Hides Secret Child From Parents for 10 Years: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Dad!’

One man is wondering if he is an a--hole after hiding his secret daughter from his parents for 10 years. The 29-year-old man was hoping to find support for his decision, so he shared his story on Reddit's AITA forum. "I had a child when I was 19. I wasn't ready to be a dad, and I asked her to get an abortion," he wrote. "She refused, and we decided she could keep the baby, and I'll pay child support, but I wouldn't be involved in her life."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Aabha Gopan

Deaf man keeps daughter a secret from his disrespectful family

Should one value a family that doesn’t care for them?. The life of a deaf person can be difficult as they navigate through life differently. But they can face and overcome any hardship with a loving family. Parents of a deaf child can guide them through daily activities, which require them to put in more effort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Flores
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Letters And Numbers
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs That Someone Is Breadcrumbing You

Is the modern equivalent of leading someone on; the term describes the behavior of showing another person occasional signs of romantic interest in order to keep them invested, without necessarily having the intention to follow through. People on the receiving end of breadcrumbing are given inconsistent "crumbs" of attention that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Use College Fund on New Car for Boyfriend

Should you ever give someone you’re dating a large sum of money?. Dating can be incredibly complicated. It can be tough finding someone who shares the same interests and values as you, but things can get even more complicated when a new partner starts making unrealistic demands.
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy