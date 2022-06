MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family, including a 7-year-old girl, has passed away after a fiery crash in east Georgia. That is according to our ABC affiliate in Atlanta WSBTV. The incident happened on June 11 around 3:30 pm, in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20. The Chevy Malibu ran off the road around mile marker 149 near the Crawford/Sparta exit. When the car veered off the road it ran into a tree head-on and burst into flames, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO