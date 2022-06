Is rosé officially the wine of summer? Can you even remember a time when it was thought to be gauche to drink pink wine? It was, I was there, what fools we were. Rosé wines have come a long way since the days when the world of White Zin was all we knew. Not only do we now embrace the lighter, younger wine, we emblazon its name on our bodies, we throw tumblers toward the sun in toast, we fest.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO