There is little doubt when watching Deadliest Catch that crew members sometimes need to cut loose a little bit. One time, though, a moment that involved fireworks and the Seattle Seahawks didn’t work out at all. Back in 2013, Time Bandit crew member David “Beaver” Zielinski was working as a deckhand. When fireworks to celebrate a Seahawks win went off in his hand, his injuries were severe. The explosion left him in need of surgery on his right hand and forearm.

