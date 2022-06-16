ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Frightening Photo Shows “Neck Hardware” That Seahawks RB Chris Carson Had Screwed Onto His Spine During Surgery (PICS)

fanrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Carroll may have hinted that Seahawks running back Chris Carson’s career in the NFL is coming to an end in his post-minicamp...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Denver is a city 'that knows how to win'

Last month, Denver Broncos legend and current club consultant John Elway referred to quarterback Russell Wilson as "the piece that we needed" to return to the Super Bowl. Elway earned two championship rings with Denver during his Hall of Fame career, while the Broncos won their third title when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 back in February 2016.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Tom Brady Opens Up About Marriage: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady continues to play professional football well into his 40s. That's something that probably doesn't sit extremely well with his loved ones - or, at least, his wife. Gisele Bundchen is left to raise her and Brady's kids during the football season. Brady and Bundchen have two children together and he's obviously not home a lot during the NFL season.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack, as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster. Another option for the team according to Barrows could be former Browns C J.C. Tretter, who remains a free agent. The team will likely see how Brendel does before considering other options.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Linebacker

Understandably, the Seahawks' decision to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March stands out as the most notable move the franchise made this spring. But they also lost their quarterback on defense when they released future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, creating a massive void on and off the field.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#American Football
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: A Time Bandit Crew Member Was Once Injured by Fireworks After a Seattle Seahawks Win

There is little doubt when watching Deadliest Catch that crew members sometimes need to cut loose a little bit. One time, though, a moment that involved fireworks and the Seattle Seahawks didn’t work out at all. Back in 2013, Time Bandit crew member David “Beaver” Zielinski was working as a deckhand. When fireworks to celebrate a Seahawks win went off in his hand, his injuries were severe. The explosion left him in need of surgery on his right hand and forearm.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 way too early predictions for the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks are officially in a rebuild and the front office did a solid job reeling in young talent. It’ll be interesting to see how they play this year, as the rest of the NFC West is stacked. Regardless, there will be some bright spots for the fanbase to get excited about, as the offense has some legitimate talent to build around. With that in mind, we take a look at some of our way too early predictions for the Seahawks’ 2022 NFL season.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy