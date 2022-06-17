Roanoke police continue search for missing teen

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for the people depicted in photographs, believed to be rightful owners of presumably-stolen items. Friday, detectives found an apartment full of property that may be stolen. Those items includes furniture, costume jewelry, military memorabilia, clothing, shoes, watches, coins, knives, old police equipment, two girls’ bikes, strollers and a photo album. The photo album contains two photos, seen above, and police are looking for those people in case the property belongs to them.

