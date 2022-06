The Boston Celtics came up short when it mattered most on Thursday, losing Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors and watching as Stephen Curry celebrated a championship on the TD Garden parquet. It was not a shocking nor surprising result. The Warriors looked like the better team most of the series and Curry was the best player on the floor by miles and miles. Yet it is a massive disappointment for a Celtics team that, when playing up to their potential, ran the Warriors off the floor.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO