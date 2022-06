Even though the weather is getting consistently warmer and progressing towards summer, Pass Christian Main Street is currently in the process of making plans for holiday decorations. Many of the existing decorations are fifteen years old, so, this year, the organization is seeking to refurbish the decorations that are salvageable. Many of the original community-sponsored lighted stars require repairs, and all of them that are usable need to be updated from incandescent bulbs to LED bulbs. In addition, some new and replacement decorations need to be purchased.

