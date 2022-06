University of Wisconsin–Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) and Farm and Industry Short Course (FISC) alumni and friends are invited to the annual WALSAA summer picnic during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. It will be held on Tuesday, July 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Marshfield Ag Research Station (208356 Drake Ave N, Stratford, Wisconsin). A backyard grill-out will be served with cold beverages to wash them down after a great day at the show site. Side dishes and desserts will also be served.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO