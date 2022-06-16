Diamond League: Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m in Oslo

Welshman Geraint Thomas became the first British winner of the Tour de Suisse after finishing second in the individual time trial in Vaduz on Sunday. The 36-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider finished the final stage of Switzerland's biggest road race three seconds slower than Remco Evenepoel - who completed the course in 28 minutes and 26 seconds - but it was enough to claim the overall victory.

CYCLING ・ 14 HOURS AGO