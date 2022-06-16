ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Diamond League: Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m in Oslo

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeely Hodgkinson won the women's 800m at the Oslo Diamond...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Jemma Reekie
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oslo#Bbc Iplayer#The Oslo Diamond League#Britons
Daily Mail

Geraint Thomas becomes FIRST British cyclist to win the Tour de Suisse after stage eight time-trial success, as the Welshman finds form just weeks before the start of the Tour de France

Welshman Geraint Thomas became the first British winner of the Tour de Suisse after finishing second in the individual time trial in Vaduz on Sunday. The 36-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider finished the final stage of Switzerland's biggest road race three seconds slower than Remco Evenepoel - who completed the course in 28 minutes and 26 seconds - but it was enough to claim the overall victory.
CYCLING
swimswam.com

The United States Tops Medal Table After Day 1 In Budapest

LCM (50-meter format) With one day of competition now completed, the United States positions itself atop the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. The stars n’ stripes bagged 2 golds, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals on the evening, bringing the total to 6 and double that of the nation of Australia which is next in line.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Joe Clarke wins canoe slalom silver at World Cup event in Krakow, Poland

Britain's Joe Clarke has won a silver medal in canoe slalom at the World Cup event in Krakow, Poland. Clarke finished 0.16 seconds behind gold medallist Vit Prindis of the Czech Republic, who recovered from illness to compete. The 2016 Olympic champion's silver medal follows another silver in the extreme...
SPORTS
BBC

BBC wins new deal to broadcast London Marathon

BBC Sport will broadcast the London Marathon for another five years after renewing its partnership with the event's organiser. Both parties have agreed a new deal from 2022 to 2026. The partnership, which began in 1981, is now over four decades old and one of the longest standing in British...
SPORTS
AFP

Swimming to set up 'open category' for transgender athletes

Swimming will set up an 'open category' to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy which will effectively ban them from women's races. But "male-to-female transgender athletes... can only compete as female athletes in FINA competition, and set a world records in the female category, if they can establish they have not experienced any part of male puberty." 
SOCIETY
BBC

Eastbourne International: Watch live on the BBC

Eastbourne, the final ATP and WTA event in the UK before Wimbledon, begins this week - and you can watch it live on the BBC. Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will be back, along with last year's Wimbledon runner-up and two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova. In addition, former Wimbledon champions Garbine...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy