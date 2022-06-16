Diamond League: Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m in Oslo

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equalled her 2022 world's best time to win the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Paris. Jamaica's two-time Olympic champion powered to victory in 10.67 seconds as Britain's Daryll Neita finished second after clocking a season's best 10.99. "The goal is always to be on top technically,...
Elijah Winnington has powered to his first global gold while the all-conquering 4x100m relay women won again to give Australia the perfect flying start to the world swimming championships. Winnington earned redemption after his Olympic disappointment, speeding to an emphatic victory in the 400m freestyle, the first final of the...
The mother of Emily Bridges has accused cycling's world governing body of "moving goalposts" after it toughened its rules on transgender eligibility. On Thursday, the UCI announced it was doubling the period of time before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete in women's races. It means that...
Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Katie Ledecky has started the United States' medal collection at the world swimming championships with a gold by reclaiming her title in the women's 400 meters. Ledecky clocked 3 minutes, 58.15 seconds on the first day of racing Saturday for her fourth world title in the 400...
LCM (50-meter format) This morning’s prelims relay splits were very fast for the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay. Some of the top teams heading into tonight left a swimmer (or two) off this morning’s prelims race to allow them to be rested for tonight’s final. After...
Britain's Tully Kearney broke a second world record in as many days as she claimed gold in the S5 100m freestyle on the final day of the World Para-swimming Championships. Kearney broke a 22-year-old record in the S5 200m freestyle on Friday, before again setting a new mark on Saturday.
Welshman Geraint Thomas became the first British winner of the Tour de Suisse after finishing second in the individual time trial in Vaduz on Sunday. The 36-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider finished the final stage of Switzerland's biggest road race three seconds slower than Remco Evenepoel - who completed the course in 28 minutes and 26 seconds - but it was enough to claim the overall victory.
LCM (50-meter format) With one day of competition now completed, the United States positions itself atop the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. The stars n’ stripes bagged 2 golds, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals on the evening, bringing the total to 6 and double that of the nation of Australia which is next in line.
Fina, swimming's world governing body, has voted to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty. Fina will also aim to establish an 'open' category at competitions for swimmers whose gender identity is different than their...
Britain's Joe Clarke has won a silver medal in canoe slalom at the World Cup event in Krakow, Poland. Clarke finished 0.16 seconds behind gold medallist Vit Prindis of the Czech Republic, who recovered from illness to compete. The 2016 Olympic champion's silver medal follows another silver in the extreme...
BBC Sport will broadcast the London Marathon for another five years after renewing its partnership with the event's organiser. Both parties have agreed a new deal from 2022 to 2026. The partnership, which began in 1981, is now over four decades old and one of the longest standing in British...
Swimming will set up an 'open category' to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy which will effectively ban them from women's races. But "male-to-female transgender athletes... can only compete as female athletes in FINA competition, and set a world records in the female category, if they can establish they have not experienced any part of male puberty."
Eastbourne, the final ATP and WTA event in the UK before Wimbledon, begins this week - and you can watch it live on the BBC. Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will be back, along with last year's Wimbledon runner-up and two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova. In addition, former Wimbledon champions Garbine...
