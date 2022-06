Four years ago, a group of Democratic insurgents challenged former members of a group of breakaway Democrats who had shared power with Republicans, successfully unseating all but two of them. Two years ago, Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates took on entrenched Democratic incumbents in the Assembly, again leading to several upset victories across New York City. Now, the Working Families Party has endorsed a slate of candidates in upcoming Assembly primaries looking to repeat those successes for a third election cycle in a row. Now working in lockstep with the DSA, the WFP plans to bring its vast campaign resources to support its candidates in what will likely be tougher primary fights than in years past.

