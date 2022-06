CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There is a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups in one hour. Daniel Scali broke the record for a male by doing 3,182 of them in one hour. The previous record was set in 2021 with someone completing 3,054 push-ups. Derek James decided to see how many he could do in 15 seconds. Check out his form and how many he did.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO