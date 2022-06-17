Elizabeth Gillies

Before this cool chick decked out in head-to-toe pink was running a global empire, she was just a little girl who loved anything pink growing up in Beverly Hills, California. This girl with pigtails was clearly not shy posing in front of the camera ... and to this day, she still rocks a similar hairstyle and enjoys a photo-op. And speaking of photo-ops, there is great debate on whether or not this reality star coined the term 'selfie.' Either way, she is definitely known for her selfie-taking skills ...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO