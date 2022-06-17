ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Gillies

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinjin Van Cleef in 'Victorious' 'Memba...

Camilla Parker Bowles Gets Real About Charles in New Vogue Interview

Camilla Parker Bowles is on her way to becoming Queen Consort -- and now, a new milestone ... landing the cover of Vogue, where she's opening up about, well, everything. The Duchess of Cornwall sat down for a profile piece with British Vogue for its July issue -- the first time she's ever been featured on the magazine as the centerpiece ... and the interview didn't disappoint, especially on the subject of her husband, Prince Charles.
'X Factor' Star Tom Mann's Wife Dies on Wedding Day

"The X Factor" star Tom Mann suffered a horrible tragedy over the weekend ... his fiancee died just hours before their wedding. Dani Hampson, a 34-year-old publicist, had no apparent health issues and the cause of her death has not been revealed. She had posted pics of her and Tom,...
Elizabeth Gillies
Nick Cannon Gets Father's Day Shout-Out from Three Baby Mamas

3:57 PM PT -- Brittany Bell has shouted out Nick after all ... albeit in a joke-y/trolling way. Here's her post. Looks like she hired Ytiet for a personal message. Her caption reads, "I couldn’t let this go to waste. To a father who could use some help counting…Happy Father’s Day. @nickcannon"
Guess Who This Lady In Pink Turned Into!

Before this cool chick decked out in head-to-toe pink was running a global empire, she was just a little girl who loved anything pink growing up in Beverly Hills, California. This girl with pigtails was clearly not shy posing in front of the camera ... and to this day, she still rocks a similar hairstyle and enjoys a photo-op. And speaking of photo-ops, there is great debate on whether or not this reality star coined the term 'selfie.' Either way, she is definitely known for her selfie-taking skills ...
Andy Cohen -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Watch What Happens when Andy Cohen's looks over the years age like a fine wine!. Here's a 41-year-old version of the late-night talk show host casually posing at a screening of "I Love You, Man" at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City back in 2009 (left). This was just a few years after he pioneered "The Real Housewives" franchise.
Soap Star Ashley Jones Officially Divorced, Gets Restraining Order Against Ex

'Bold and the Beautiful' star Ashley Jones is no longer married to her allegedly abusive husband ... but she's walking away with some court-ordered protection. A judgment's been entered in her divorce from Joel Henricks, and according to the docs, they hammered out child custody issues earlier this month ... and also figured out how they're dividing up all their assets.
#Victorious
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Communicating Again as Co-Parents

The deafening silence between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is slowly becoming audible ... because we've learned the couple is communicating again and even able to attend events together with their kids. As we reported, both mom and dad attended North's basketball game over the weekend ... and while they...
Harper Finkle In 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' -- 'Memba Her?!

American actress Jennifer Stone was just 14 years old when she was cast as Harper Finkle -- the rule-follower and intelligent student who makes her own clothing -- in Disney's 2007-2012 teen sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place." Stone was cast alongside Selena Gomez as the mischievous and sometimes rude middle...
Beyoncé Debuts New Song 'Break My Soul' Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Beyoncé dropped her first new song in what feels like a lifetime ... and fans are loving every second of the upbeat track. Her new track "Break My Soul" dropped Monday night ahead of her anticipated 7th album, "Renaissance," which is set for release late next month. "Break My...
Drake Salutes Fake Drake Being Kicked Outta Houston Club

Drake has a new album and a new vibe, but he's totally fed up with the fake Drake's same ol' tricks. The social media personality -- who actually gets paid thousands of dollars to impersonate Drake -- was spotted over the weekend in Houston nightclub Area 29. Promoters DJ Eric...
Chris Brown Ends Debate, 'Hell No, I'm Not Better Than Michael Jackson'

Chris Brown wants no part of the Internet debate about whether he's more talented than Michael Jackson -- he's shutting down the whole convo after an interview on "Big Boy's Neighborhood." During the opening moments, the L.A. radio host addressed the swirling controversy to which CB decided to dead things...
Lizzo, Mariah Carey Offer Personal Juneteenth Celebrations

It's only Juneteenth's second year as a national holiday, but it's been official with Lizzo for much longer than that, and -- like many other celebs -- she's going big to celebrate. The singer says she's been celebrating Juneteenth since her childhood in Houston, but for the third straight year...
