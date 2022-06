The Stevenson brothers, Barry and Jody of Calvert City, won several events at the Fort Campbell skeet shoot held on the base last weekend. Jody won the doubles event with a 96/100 and also won the 28g event with a 99/100. He was runner up in both the 12g and 410 and won the High Overall event with a 389/400. Barry came in 3rd in the High Overall event with a 385/400. Keith Brummitt of Benton was runner up in the 28g event with a 97/100.

