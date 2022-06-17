ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 practice: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeRxr_0gDcLEoZ00

Formula 1 heads to Canada this weekend with Red Bull having taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle.

Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race.

Max Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back.

Lewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain due to the porpoising issue with his Mercedes car, but the seven-time world champion confirmed he is fit to race this weekend.

He is still playing catch-up to teammate George Russell, though, who claimed third in Azerbaijan and sits an impressive fourth in the standings despite Mercedes’ struggles this season. Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 17 June

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm
  • Free Practice 2: 10pm

Saturday 18 June

  • Free Practice 3: 6pm
  • Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 19 June

  • Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Performance Sunday

Danica Patrick was a part of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage this weekend. Formula 1 was in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the grand prix, while Carlos Sainz finished in second place and Lewis Hamilton took third. Fans were impressed...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Spun

Look: Max Verstappen Has Blunt Message For Lewis Hamilton

There's no love lost between Formula One superstars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But amid a growing controversy over certain racing conditions, Verstappen is not pleased with some recent comments from Hamilton. "Porpoising" - an aerodynamics issue causing the racecar to rock the driver back and forth, often to the...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic's situation worsens

2022 is not going well for Novak Djokovic. The former world number 1 was unable to compete in the Australian Open due to the well-known vaccination issue, as well as having undergone a bureaucratic and media process that damaged his image. The Serbian champion hoped to redeem himself at Roland...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Grand Prix#Red Bull#Mercedes#Bst#Channel 4
ESPN

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton deliver in Canada rain but Max Verstappen still in a league of his own

MONTREAL -- A heavy downpour and a drying track has been a box office combination at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before and it proved to be so again Saturday. Max Verstappen claimed a dominant pole position, Fernando Alonso made a popular return to the front row of the grid and Lewis Hamilton delivered an impressive result just six days after he was barely able to climb out of the cockpit of his car in Baku.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

1,914-HP Rimac Nevera Is Officially Road-Legal

There are a few names that stand out as pioneers of the automotive world. Karl Benz and Henry Ford were pioneers of the early age of mobility, while more than a hundred years on, Elon Musk's contribution to the automotive world cannot be understated. But while Musk has done much for the shift to electrification, there is another name we'd be remiss not to hold in the highest regard: Mate Rimac. What Musk did for commuter cars, Rimac has done for the hypercar. His contribution has been so vast that Porsche has even merged Bugatti with Rimac and appointed Mate as Bugatti Rimac's CEO. But before we see the first electric Bugatti, Rimac's own mainstream creation has taken the next step towards legendary status, as the first Rimac Nevera has been legally registered for street use.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Fernando Alonso drops to ninth with penalty at Canadian GP

MONTREAL - Fernando Alonso's frustrating Canadian Grand Prix got worse after the race had finished when a penalty dropped him to ninth on Sunday evening. Alonso had started alongside Max Verstappen on the front row but faded over the course of the race and crossed the line in seventh, behind teammate Esteban Ocon.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Reveals Stresses In Mercedes Garage

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has commented on the atmosphere in the Mercedes garages as the F1 season evolves around him. As we’ve all seen, Mercedes isn’t as potent as it used to be, with Lewis Hamilton seriously struggling for the majority of the season so far, and Red Bull and Ferrari are now leading […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Reveals Stresses In Mercedes Garage appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan loan return

Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, the PA news agency understands.Inter chiefs are thought to have struck an 8million euro loan fee with the Blues, with Lukaku understood to have taken a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.The Belgium striker only joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, but a number of controversies strained relations with the Blues.Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly has put an immediate stamp on his tenure by giving the green light for Lukaku’s return to Inter.US magnate Boehly has backed manager Thomas Tuchel over the decision to let...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Baroness Sue Campbell insists Euro 2022 has struck right balance with stadiums

Baroness Sue Campbell reiterated her defence of Euro 2022’s venues as the tournament closes in on half a million ticket sales. The Football Association’s director of women’s football believes they have made the right calls over stadiums.Manchester City Academy Stadium and Leigh Sports Village will host games, with both capacities under 10,000 for the Euros, while Old Trafford, Wembley, St Mary’s and Bramall Lane are also venues for the tournament which starts next month.Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir criticised some venue choices – calling the use of the Academy Stadium, which will have a capacity of 4,700, “disrespectful” – but...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

707K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy