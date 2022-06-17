F1 practice live stream: How to watch Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will be aiming to consolidate his lead in the championship over teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc when F1 heads to Canada this weekend.

The reigning world champion capitalised on a disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Ferrari, with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failing to finish the race due to an engine failure and hydraulic problems respectively.

The result meant Verstappen now boasts a 21-point lead over Perez, with it seeming likely the championship battle will be fought between the two Red Bulls.

Leclerc is a further 13 points adrift after failing to capitalise on his impressive performances in qualifying.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 17 June

Free Practice 1: 7pm

7pm Free Practice 2: 10pm

Saturday 18 June

Free Practice 3: 6pm

6pm Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 19 June

Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.