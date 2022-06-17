ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 practice live stream: How to watch Canadian Grand Prix

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Max Verstappen will be aiming to consolidate his lead in the championship over teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc when F1 heads to Canada this weekend.

The reigning world champion capitalised on a disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Ferrari, with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failing to finish the race due to an engine failure and hydraulic problems respectively.

The result meant Verstappen now boasts a 21-point lead over Perez, with it seeming likely the championship battle will be fought between the two Red Bulls.

Leclerc is a further 13 points adrift after failing to capitalise on his impressive performances in qualifying.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 17 June

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm
  • Free Practice 2: 10pm

Saturday 18 June

  • Free Practice 3: 6pm
  • Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 19 June

  • Race: 7pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Independent

