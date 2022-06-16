ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia unemployment rate drops to all-time low

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RH24_0gDbn5k800
Buy Now The sector with the most over-the-month job gains in Georgia during May included accommodation and food services with 5,400 new hires. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday that Georgia’s May unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3%, while Georgia’s number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4,782,400, up 18,100 from April to May and up 244,100 over the year. Georgia’s unemployment rate was six-tenths of a percent lower than the national May 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

“As the state continues to experience a very tight labor market, as evidenced by our low unemployment rate, our focus has been on encouraging more individuals to re-enter the work force, ” Butler said in a news release. “Unless those who have chosen not to work decide they want to re-enter the work force or more people move into the state, additional workers will be scarce.”

The state saw a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,124,286, up 17,570 in May. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5,281,828, up 14,241 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 3,329 to 157,542, the lowest figure since April 2001’s 155,311.

“We have seen wages increase at an accelerated rate as employers compete for talent in the work place,” Butler said. “As summer vacations ramp up, and with it more temporary jobs, we will continue to see ‘Please be patient’ signs as employers struggle to fill vacancies.”

In April, Georgia had the second-lowest unemployment rate (3.1%) among the top 10 most populated states behind Florida, which had a rate of 3%. Neighboring states posted similar unemployment rates to Georgia’s in April with North Carolina’s rate of 3.4%, Tennessee’s rate of 3.2%, South Carolina’s rate of 3.3%, and Alabama’s rate of 2.8%.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains in May included accommodation and food services, 5,400; arts, entertainment and recreation, 3,100; educational services, 3,100; durable goods/manufacturing, 1,500; transportation and warehousing, 1,500; specialty trade contractors, 1,400; administrative and support services, 1,400; and local government, 1,000.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in trade and transportation, 1,012,000, including the transportation and warehousing sector, 271,800, and the wholesale trade sector, 222,500.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included accommodation and food services with 38,000; administrative and support services, 32,600; transportation and warehousing, 21,800, retail trade, 21,400; professional, scientific and technical services, 21,400; and health care and social assistance, 17,800.

More than 227,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of more than 310,000 unfilled positions. Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $24,000 to $105,000, showing a median salary of $45,000.

Employers with more than 1,000 job postings included United Health Group, 3,600; Wellstar Health System, 1,600; Walmart, 1,200; and Anthem Blue Cross, 1,000.

Industries with more than 10,000 job postings included health care, 33,000; manufacturing, 21,000; finance and insurance, 17,000; retail trade, 16,000; accommodation and food services, 16,000; professional, scientific and technical services, 16,000; and transportation and warehousing, 11,000.

Initial claims were down 673 (4%) from April to 16,750 in May. Over the year initial claims were down 91,494 (85%).

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

2022 Major League Baseball Draft loaded with top prospects from Georgia

Less than a month remains before the 2022 MLB Draft, and prospects with Georgia ties are expected to make a big mark from the start. Several of those players — four of the top 12 prospects in MLB.com’s rankings are products of Georgia high schools or colleges — figure to be off the board by the time the Atlanta Braves pick at No. 20 overall on July 17. The highly coveted standouts include MLB.com’s top prospect, Druw Jones, the son of longtime Braves center fielder Andruw Jones and like his father is an outfielder. Jones played high school baseball at Wesleyan in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany valedictorians among group honored at state Capitol

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the state Capitol. These young leaders have set themselves apart throughout their time in high school, and the governor and first lady, joined by leaders from Georgia’s higher education institutions, rewarded the students’ excellence with tokens of their appreciation and wished them the best as they continue to grow as people and professionals.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA, rural communities work on safe walking routes

FORT GAINES — In many rural Georgia communities, there are few safe routes, away from high-traffic areas, that allow opportunities for physical activity. Without this infrastructure, walking in the community can be unsafe and difficult. But now, a team of faculty and students from the University of Georgia is...
FORT GAINES, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
263
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy