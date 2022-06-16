Georgia unemployment rate drops to all-time low

Buy Now The sector with the most over-the-month job gains in Georgia during May included accommodation and food services with 5,400 new hires. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday that Georgia’s May unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3%, while Georgia’s number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4,782,400, up 18,100 from April to May and up 244,100 over the year. Georgia’s unemployment rate was six-tenths of a percent lower than the national May 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

“As the state continues to experience a very tight labor market, as evidenced by our low unemployment rate, our focus has been on encouraging more individuals to re-enter the work force, ” Butler said in a news release. “Unless those who have chosen not to work decide they want to re-enter the work force or more people move into the state, additional workers will be scarce.”

The state saw a new all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,124,286, up 17,570 in May. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5,281,828, up 14,241 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 3,329 to 157,542, the lowest figure since April 2001’s 155,311.

“We have seen wages increase at an accelerated rate as employers compete for talent in the work place,” Butler said. “As summer vacations ramp up, and with it more temporary jobs, we will continue to see ‘Please be patient’ signs as employers struggle to fill vacancies.”

In April, Georgia had the second-lowest unemployment rate (3.1%) among the top 10 most populated states behind Florida, which had a rate of 3%. Neighboring states posted similar unemployment rates to Georgia’s in April with North Carolina’s rate of 3.4%, Tennessee’s rate of 3.2%, South Carolina’s rate of 3.3%, and Alabama’s rate of 2.8%.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains in May included accommodation and food services, 5,400; arts, entertainment and recreation, 3,100; educational services, 3,100; durable goods/manufacturing, 1,500; transportation and warehousing, 1,500; specialty trade contractors, 1,400; administrative and support services, 1,400; and local government, 1,000.

Job numbers were at an all-time high in trade and transportation, 1,012,000, including the transportation and warehousing sector, 271,800, and the wholesale trade sector, 222,500.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included accommodation and food services with 38,000; administrative and support services, 32,600; transportation and warehousing, 21,800, retail trade, 21,400; professional, scientific and technical services, 21,400; and health care and social assistance, 17,800.

More than 227,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of more than 310,000 unfilled positions. Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $24,000 to $105,000, showing a median salary of $45,000.

Employers with more than 1,000 job postings included United Health Group, 3,600; Wellstar Health System, 1,600; Walmart, 1,200; and Anthem Blue Cross, 1,000.

Industries with more than 10,000 job postings included health care, 33,000; manufacturing, 21,000; finance and insurance, 17,000; retail trade, 16,000; accommodation and food services, 16,000; professional, scientific and technical services, 16,000; and transportation and warehousing, 11,000.

Initial claims were down 673 (4%) from April to 16,750 in May. Over the year initial claims were down 91,494 (85%).