Frances Day says she was ‘very much the old-fashioned wife’. But after her husband died she found herself getting bolder and allowing her thoughts to travel. Frances Day’s husband died during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, so there was no funeral. “It was a horrid, horrid time. I was on my own. It took a long time for me to get fairly steady,” she says. Her 82nd birthday passed, and as the summer wore on, she thought: “I’ve got to do something. I don’t want my life to end now. I want to have a few adventures. Let’s start with veganism.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 55 MINUTES AGO