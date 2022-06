One person was injured Thursday following another serious crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says a van was southbound on Flush Road shortly after 1 p.m., attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Highway 24. As it was doing so, the van was struck by an eastbound truck pulling a car trailer.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO