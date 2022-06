The crypto bloodbath has left thousands of traders in a bad way. A rapid decrease in price has seen more than 240,000 traders rekt in the span of 24 hours. As the downtrend continues, more investors are added to the long line of losers, most of which have been long traders. As it stands, there are now almost a billion dollars that have been liquidated in the market so far and this number continues to climb with bitcoin declining below $24,000.

