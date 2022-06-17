ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

HCSO: DUI suspect hit 115 mph on 11-W with blood alcohol more than twice the legal limit

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

A Fredricksburg, Va. woman accused of reaching 115 mph on Highway 11-W last week near Rogersville had a blood alcohol level more that twice the legal limit, according to the results of a breathalyzer test.

HCSO Deputy Justin Smith stated in his report that on June 10 he received a call from off-duty Rogersville officer Josh Byrd about a reckless driver eastbound in a grey Dodge Challenger that passed him at a very high rate of speed headed toward Rogersville on Highway 11-W.

Byrd reported that the vehicle nearly drove off the road into the median in a curve, but managed to stay on the highway.

Smith reported that he observed the Dodge pass two vehicles at a high rate of speed by driving between them, nearly losing control. One of those vehicles happened to be an unmarked HCSO patrol car driven by Deputy Corey Young.

Smith further stated that his radar indicated the Dodge was traveling 115 mph in a 55 mph zone. He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lisa Anna Oyangen, 29, of Fredricksburg, Va.

After the vehicle had been stopped a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped and stated his radar caught the Dodge doing 109 mph.

Smith reported that Oyangen’s eyes were bloodshot, her eyes were glossy and her speech was slurred. He also located a nearly empty bottle of Bourbon in the vehicle.

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests Oyangen reportedly submitted to a breath test, and he blood alcohol result was .211 percent.

Oyangen was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on charges of reckless driving and DUI and was released on $6,500 bond pending her next court date Aug. 22.

Tennessee Cars
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

