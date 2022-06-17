HCSO: DUI suspect hit 115 mph on 11-W with blood alcohol more than twice the legal limit

A Fredricksburg, Va. woman accused of reaching 115 mph on Highway 11-W last week near Rogersville had a blood alcohol level more that twice the legal limit, according to the results of a breathalyzer test.

HCSO Deputy Justin Smith stated in his report that on June 10 he received a call from off-duty Rogersville officer Josh Byrd about a reckless driver eastbound in a grey Dodge Challenger that passed him at a very high rate of speed headed toward Rogersville on Highway 11-W.

Byrd reported that the vehicle nearly drove off the road into the median in a curve, but managed to stay on the highway.

Smith reported that he observed the Dodge pass two vehicles at a high rate of speed by driving between them, nearly losing control. One of those vehicles happened to be an unmarked HCSO patrol car driven by Deputy Corey Young.

Smith further stated that his radar indicated the Dodge was traveling 115 mph in a 55 mph zone. He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Lisa Anna Oyangen, 29, of Fredricksburg, Va.

After the vehicle had been stopped a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped and stated his radar caught the Dodge doing 109 mph.

Smith reported that Oyangen’s eyes were bloodshot, her eyes were glossy and her speech was slurred. He also located a nearly empty bottle of Bourbon in the vehicle.

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests Oyangen reportedly submitted to a breath test, and he blood alcohol result was .211 percent.

Oyangen was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on charges of reckless driving and DUI and was released on $6,500 bond pending her next court date Aug. 22.