Katie Ledecky continued to pile up her gold medal collection on Monday after earning a record extending 17th world championship title with victory in the 1500m freestyle. Ledecky, who won the women’s 400m freestyle on the opening day of the championships, cruised to the gold medal with a time of 15 minutes and 30.15 seconds. The 25-year-old American finished more than 14 seconds ahead of compatriot Katie Grimes, who took the silver. Australia’s Lani Pallister won bronze.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 18 MINUTES AGO