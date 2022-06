It’s safe to say that many single moms have been faced with the same inquiry as the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress. We hope all of the dads out there had a wonderful Father’s Day and for those single moms who take on both roles on a daily basis — and are there to answer all of the tough questions — you deserve big props too! Speaking of which, The Young and the Restless vet Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), mom to daughter Natalia and son Jameson, was faced with quite the inquiry from her boy about a certain part of his anatomy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO