IDAHO FALLS -— A 39-year-old woman who allegedly ran over a man in a grocery store parking lot has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Brandi Morgan is set to go to trial on July 18 at 10 a.m. in Bonneville County in front of Judge Bruce Pickett. In May, Morgan entered a not-guilty plea to aggravated battery and for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO