West U's Party on the Patio 2022

After eight decades of speaking for those without a voice and fighting to expand “We the People '' to every person in America, Ruth Bader Ginsburg solidified her legacy as a feminist icon. Now, ardent RBG fans can commemorate her tireless pursuits by exploring her exhibition. Open to the public until July 31, the “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” exhibit at Holocaust Museum Houston is an immersive cultural experience to share with your family, friends, and fellow RBG fans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO