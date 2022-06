BeKyoot is a self-described “little artist in a BIG hall” — but her stuff is so adorable it makes a big impact. This year, BeKyoot will have several items for San Diego Comic-Con, as well as some of the cutest merch on the show floor. You can stop by Booth #2449 to pick up adorable plushes, apparel, and more.

