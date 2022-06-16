Life prison term upheld for New Mexico man who killed family
By Associated Press
KVIA
4 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday has upheld the life prison sentence of a man who was convicted of fatally shooting his parents and three younger siblings when he was a teenager. In a dispositional order Thursday, the state’s high court rejected...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have arrested one person and are looking for another allegedly involved in the shooting of an elderly woman Saturday morning. Patrick Marquez, 18, was arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say a 70-year-old woman was hit in the leg Saturday […]
SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a suspect near the Arizona and New Mexico state border Saturday night. According to DPS, a trooper was involved in a shooting with a suspect in the area of U.S. 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders around 10:15 p.m. Sanders is about 21 miles west of the border with New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The parents of three children injured in a crash involving an Albuquerque Public Schools bus four months ago have filed a lawsuit against the driver of the speeding car involved and his insurance company. The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that the 2nd Judicial District Court...
Early this morning, a man with a firearm was shot and killed by police officers. "Albuquerque police say officers shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after he approached those officers and told them he had a gun and refused several orders to drop it." —Martin Salazar.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several roads in downtown Albuquerque are closed as detectives investigate a shooting involving at least one Albuquerque Police officer. Around 3:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to Hotel Andaluz for a call for serve. As officers were clearing that call, APD said a vehicle approached those officers.
Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night. Officers arrived to the area of 1st St. and Mirabel Ave., responding to a shots fired call. They say initial reports were that a man had been shot during a confrontation with two other people who called the police. When police arrived, […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting they say happened Saturday morning. When police arrived at the 600 block of Gomez Street around 6:20 a.m., they located a 70-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say details are […]
JUNEAU, Alaska (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and killing a 10-year-old girl in 2020. In a June 14 news release, the Alaska Department of Law announced Judge Michael MacDonald sentenced Jordan Mark to 99 years for his role in the disappearance and death of Ida "Girlie" Aguchak.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rudy Lucero believes in miracles. He sees one each time he looks in the mirror. The Albuquerque resident is recovering in a Colorado hospital after having a May 2 double lung transplant, made necessary after a COVID-19 infection scarred his lungs and made breathing nearly impossible.
A 70-year-old woman was shot and injured Saturday morning in Santa Fe. Deputy Chief Benjamin Valdez of the Santa Fe Police Department said the woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. He said the case remains under investigation. Valdez said police responded around 6:20 a.m. to...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is accused of raping a six-year-old girl with autism. According to court documents, Keith MacGregor was dating the girl’s mother and sexually assaulted the child multiple times. The 60-year-old was arrested and booked into jail Thursday. MacGregor is expected to see a judge next week.
Keith Wayne MacGregor, age 60, has been arrested for raping a 6-year-old autistic girl. "Santa Fe police on Thursday arrested a man on a warrant accusing him of raping a 6-year-old girl with autism. Keith Wayne MacGregor, 60, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and a count of bribing a witness, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court." —Claudia L. Silva.
APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. - A suspect was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on the night of Saturday, June 18. The shooting happened near US 191 in Sanders, near the Arizona-New Mexico border around 10:15 p.m. It's not known what led up to the shooting,...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men have been sentenced for their drug, money laundering, and conspiracy. According to federal records, 34-year-old Jose Mendoza and his wife, 37-year-old Natalie Mendoza sold cocaine in Rio Arriba County. Officials say they would sell it to 29-year-old Ryan Rodriguez who would convert the cocaine and sell it to others […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say the child seen on surveillance footage being chased by adults is actually a 31-year-old woman. They say Sheriann Flores was arrested early Friday for two felony warrants and drug possession. Police say witnesses identified Flores as the person in the video. She is also believed to have been involved […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called around 10 a.m. Monday to a fire at an abandoned structure near University and Lomas by the University of New Mexico. AFR says the building is abandoned, which makes it harder for firefighters to extinguish. Officials said after getting into the building, firefighters were able to quickly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeremiah Lopez, accused of murdering and raping his financé, has been found guilty. In 2019, Lopez called 911 confessing to strangling Krishauna Perez at the home they shared. Investigators say Lopez had accused Perez of cheating, then attacked her. They say after she was dead, he then raped her and stabbed himself […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge sentenced a Hawaii Island man to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Officials said 58-year-old Dwayne Gouveia of Waimea and three other people were arrested in May 2020 for trafficking the illegal drug. Homeland Security Investigations and Hawaii Island police officers...
