‘The Front Steps’: You Choose What $1.7M Buys In The Richmond

Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-253-2525 - Stunning & completely remodeled - this single-story home w/ private access to Lafayette Rim Trail is located on a highly desirable cul-de-sac in Orinda’s coveted Glorietta neighborhood! The fantastic open floor plan w/oversized living & dining rooms flows to the chef’s kitchen w/huge island & walk-in pantry w/ laundry. Boasting 3156 SF w/4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths (+ 2 offices) including the primary suite w/adjacent workout room, spa bathroom & access to low maintenance yard w/native plants. Perfect for outdoor living w/covered eating area/patio, gardens & outdoor kitchen +10 person spa large enough for the whole family. The garage has 2nd dishwasher, huge fridge + wine fridge, storage & loft area. Environmentally conscious design includes solar panels, ceiling height & window placement to keep the house at a comfortable temperature. Conveniently located near 12 yrs of top-rated Orinda schools, Meadow Swim/Tennis Club, access to Lafayette Rim Trail and just minutes to Hwy 24/BART.
Comments / 0