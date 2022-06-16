ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

‘The Front Steps’: You Choose What $1.7M Buys In The Richmond

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for a game, but don’t panic: The rules are simple, and there’s absolutely no way to lose. First, pretend you’ve got just about $1.71 million burning a hole in your pocket, and you must use it to buy real estate in the Richmond. We’ll pause to let the sudden...

63 Meadow View Rd

Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-253-2525 - Stunning & completely remodeled - this single-story home w/ private access to Lafayette Rim Trail is located on a highly desirable cul-de-sac in Orinda’s coveted Glorietta neighborhood! The fantastic open floor plan w/oversized living & dining rooms flows to the chef’s kitchen w/huge island & walk-in pantry w/ laundry. Boasting 3156 SF w/4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths (+ 2 offices) including the primary suite w/adjacent workout room, spa bathroom & access to low maintenance yard w/native plants. Perfect for outdoor living w/covered eating area/patio, gardens & outdoor kitchen +10 person spa large enough for the whole family. The garage has 2nd dishwasher, huge fridge + wine fridge, storage & loft area. Environmentally conscious design includes solar panels, ceiling height & window placement to keep the house at a comfortable temperature. Conveniently located near 12 yrs of top-rated Orinda schools, Meadow Swim/Tennis Club, access to Lafayette Rim Trail and just minutes to Hwy 24/BART.
ORINDA, CA
Historic Ford Point purchased for $103.7M

The historic Ford Point has been purchased for $103.7 million by a partnership involving New York-based Madison Capital and Meadow Partners, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which advised on the sale. Madison Capital is described as a real estate investment and operating company “focused on acquiring and repositioning superior mixed-use...
RICHMOND, CA
588 61st Street, Oakland

$1,195,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,332 SqFt | Now Showing | Carrie McAlister, GrubbCo. Wonderful North Oakland home with welcoming front porch, high ceilings and period details throughout. The home has a sunny updated kitchen and remodeled spa-like bathrooms. The kitchen leads to a park-like landscaped yard with native species plants. There is covered carport parking, tons of storage, and even a spacious chicken coop! Fabulously central location. A special home not to be missed!
Last day of annual North Beach Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Can’t make it to Italy this Summer? No problem. The last day of the annual North Beach Festival in San Francisco’s Little Italy is today from 10am to 6pm. KRON On is streaming news live now The event features live music and performances, a blessing of the animals ceremony, wine and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
15 Best Things to Do in Discovery Bay, CA

Discovery Bay is one of the greatest treasures of California, which began as a summer vacation spot in the early 1970s. This hamlet has grown from summer vacation to a year-round destination. It's the perfect combination of adventure and leisure, with its charm and canals. Near Discovery Bay, you'll find...
June 2022 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
11 Best Spa Hotels in Bay Area

There’s absolutely nothing rather like a relaxing health spa day in an expensive hotel, particularly if you remain in the Bay Location. Everybody requires periodic indulging. Consider the fluffy bathrobes, champagnes, serene ambiance, and unwinding treatments. You can have all of those by remaining in among the very best medspa hotels in San Francisco Bay …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers."I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Thieves Blitz Macy’s Watch Counter In Walnut Creek Saturday

Three men wielding hammers attacked the jewelry display counter at the Walnut Creek Macy’s store Saturday, making off with vintage Rolex watches and other items. The incident was reported at 10:50 a.m. when three men described only as black males, entered the store and began bashing their way into the vintage watch cases.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

