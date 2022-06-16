ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Waconia Wildcat vaults to first place at state meet

By by James Stitt
Sun Patriot
Sun Patriot
 3 days ago

Waconia senior Travis Reighard spent the 2022 track and field season rewriting the school record books and finished the year with another major accomplishment, winning the Class AAA State Championship in the pole vault.

“It feels great, it’s something I’ve been working for every since I started this sport, and I couldn’t be happier with my performance yesterday,” Reighard said.

With three vaulters clearing 15 feet during the Thursday competition, Reighard figured one more successful vault would land him the title. The final height was 15 feet, 3 inches, a mark he had cleared once and a height neither of the other competitors had reached.

“I knew it would be around that height because I knew the other guys personal bests were 15-0 and 15-1, so I was the only one who has gone higher than that this year, so I knew I had a good chance,” he said.

Reighard had cleared 15-3 at just one meet, when he set the school record at 15-5 earlier this year. In his second attempt at the Class AAA State Championships, successfully vaulted over the bar then waited to see if his fellow competitors could keep pace. Both failed to do so, crowning Reighard as the state champion.

“That’s the best outcome I could hope for,” Reighard said. “After my sophomore year I was unsure if I was going to win a state title. I was so happy that I was able to do it my senior year. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Reighard rebounded from the section competition that had him clearing just 14 feet, the same height that had Reighard finishing in fourth place at state last year. Reighard had cleared taller heights seven times this season, including his personal best of 15-5 the week before sections, which set the school record. Yet when he competed at the state championships for a second time, he was ready to vault higher in order to win first place.

“The second time was definitely easier for me because I have been in that situation before, and I had a lot more confidence in myself and my abilities, so that was a huge plus,” Reighard said. “I had a lot of confidence in myself. I knew it was going to be a battle for first because there were two other guys who were pretty close to me and I knew I had to be on top of my game. I gave it everything I had. I was ready to leave it all out there.”

The weather also played a crucial role in not only Reighard’s vaults but his competitors as well, as the top three all neared or achieved their personal bests.

“There are a lot of variables that go into [what height you can clear] and weather has been a huge factor this year,” said Reighard. “The temperature and the wind can play a huge role in how well I do, and we had a fantastic day. It was 75 degrees and sunny with no wind, I think that played a huge role.”

Athleticism also plays a huge part. Reighard is also a talented sprinter, competing in the 100 meters and 4x100 meter relay at most meets. Yet what separates him from the rest is the work he puts in during the offseason, which allows his technique to elevate him to the top.

“The faster you are and the stronger you are, the more its going to help, but technique is the biggest thing,” said Reighard. “If you’re not the biggest and the strongest out there, you can still excel at the sport because pole vault is probably the most technical event in track in my opinion. I feel like the more time you put into it, the more likely you are to succeed.”

Waconia at state

Reighard was joined at state by teammates Jordan Grell and Mark Rud. In the first day of competition, Grell placed 11th in the 100 meters with a time of 12.58 seconds and Rud took 13th in the 800 with a time of 1:59.29. In addition to competing in the 100, Grell earned a spot in the finals of the 200, not only achieving her goal for the season, but setting her up for the best performance of her career.

“It means a lot, it’s what I’ve been working on all year,” Grell said of reaching the finals. “To actually achieve that was crazy.”

On Saturday, Grell’s finish of 24.99 seconds earned her sixth place, and was her career best time.

“I feel really good about it,” she said. “There was a little bit of wind which obviously helps, but last race of the season, a huge PR, I’m supper happy about it.”

When she looked at the scoreboard after the race, Grell was in disbelief, as the time was more than a half second better than her previous time.

“In a sprint like that, only 200 meters, that is huge and totally unexpected, but no better place for it to happen then at state with great competition,” Grell said. “I didn’t process right away, that it was sub-25. Then I just couldn’t stop smiling.”

And what fueled a sprinter that is usually at the front, is the few people ahead of her, achieving her best time when she was not in the lead.

“It’s the best nine in the state, there’s going to be someone in front of me,” Grell said. “Having that person to chase down to keep my eye on helped a lot.”

Chasing down the best has propelled her to the front of the pack, as Grell has always been chasing two of the best in Waconia history. Grell finishes her career in third and second place in the school record book for the 100 and 200 meters, right along side of state champions Molly Reighard and Danielle Pioske. Grell’s time of 12.36 in the 100 is only behind Reighard’s 12.04 and Pioske’s 12.18, while her time of 24.99 in the 200 is behind Reighard’s 24.68 and just ahead of Pioske’s 25.65, resting in between to duo that helped Waconia win back-to-back state championships in the 4x200 meter relay.

“I’ve looked up to them, I’ve been chasing them since freshman year,” Grell said. “So just to get there feels great.”

