Sports medicine doctors talk about the benefits of exercise, how to avoid injuries and stay motivated. Resources | Baptist Health South Florida

A new treatment designed to help people with type 2 diabetes could help them to lose weight while they sleep.According to researchers at the University of Portsmouth, the technology they have developed aims to lower amounts of oxygen (hypoxia) during sleep, which could lead to weight loss.The team behind the treatment are currently recruiting for volunteers to take part in a trial that will see them test it out.The aim is to investigate whether sleeping in special tents with lower oxygen in the air is effective at improving blood glucose control and whether this leads to weight loss.The theory is...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO