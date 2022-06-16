Sports medicine doctors talk about the benefits of exercise, how to avoid injuries and stay motivated. Resources | Baptist Health South Florida

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

By Nation World News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat can’t be said enough, especially as the United States grapples with an obesity epidemic: The benefits of regular exercise, including aerobic and strength-training routines, have long been established as an aid in obesity prevention. Chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. In addition, more and more studies are showing that...

WebMD

Diabetes Drug Drives 'Amazing' Weight Loss in Obesity Trial

June 6, 2022 -- A drug recently approved for type 2 diabetes in the United States is also very effective for treating obesity and has shown better weight loss than any previous medication, according to results from a new clinical trial. In the new study -- which focused on patients...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Mental Health#Brain Health
LiveScience

Does walking build muscle?

Whether you’re a regular gym-goer with muscle-building constantly on the mind, or a fitness-tracker buff with eyes set firmly on that daily 10,000, you’ll surely have thought, does walking build muscle? After all, it’s our most regular form of exercise, and for some who might have trouble lifting weights or taking part in intense cardio, the only form that can be undertaken.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicineNet.com

Why Does My Blood Sugar Fluctuate So Much? Causes

Whether you were just diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or have been living with it for some time, you are probably aware of how volatile blood sugar levels can be and how critical it is to keep them under control. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), proper blood...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Exercise pill could curb food cravings for people who lack physical activity

STANFORD, Calif. — An “anti-hunger” pill could be on the horizon, according to a new study. Researchers from Stanford Medicine and Baylor University have identified a molecule that keeps people from getting hungry after exercising. In experiments, the compound dramatically reduced food intake and obesity in mice....
STANFORD, CA
The Independent

Type 2 diabetes patients could ‘lose weight while they sleep’ with new treatment

A new treatment designed to help people with type 2 diabetes could help them to lose weight while they sleep.According to researchers at the University of Portsmouth, the technology they have developed aims to lower amounts of oxygen (hypoxia) during sleep, which could lead to weight loss.The team behind the treatment are currently recruiting for volunteers to take part in a trial that will see them test it out.The aim is to investigate whether sleeping in special tents with lower oxygen in the air is effective at improving blood glucose control and whether this leads to weight loss.The theory is...
WEIGHT LOSS
womenfitness.net

Improved Metabolic Health of the Baby: Another Reason to Exercise During Pregnancy

A new study, conducted on mice, shows that exercising during pregnancy improves the metabolic health of the baby, even when the mother has obesity or consumes a high-fat diet. Researchers found that physical exercise by the mother induces the placenta to secrete a key protein called superoxide dismutase 3 (SOD3), which results in a lowered risk of diabetes for the offspring. The findings, which were published in the journal Diabetes, identified the mechanisms behind this process.
FITNESS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: These Are The Best Habits To Kick Cravings To The Curb And Speed Weight Loss

Chelsea Golub, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of Eat Healthy With Chelsea, authored this story. Cravings can occur for a number of different reasons. You might see, smell, or hear about a certain food, which can cause a craving to occur either consciously or subconsciously. They can also occur due to hormone fluctuations—think about when you are menstruating or if you’ve been pregnant.
WEIGHT LOSS

