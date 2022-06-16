ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos, Russell Wilson share behind-the-scenes clips from photo shoot

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos will have seven nationally-televised games this season and five games in prime time. The Broncos (and the networks carrying the games) will want to...

Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Denver is a city 'that knows how to win'

Last month, Denver Broncos legend and current club consultant John Elway referred to quarterback Russell Wilson as "the piece that we needed" to return to the Super Bowl. Elway earned two championship rings with Denver during his Hall of Fame career, while the Broncos won their third title when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 back in February 2016.
FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Russell Wilson’s response to question on long-term future will fire up Denver fans

The Denver Broncos’ outlook for their future got a massive shove in the right direction when they traded for future Hall of Fame quarterback, Russell Wilson. Denver had been stuck in NFL purgatory, at best, ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset. But just like that, adding Wilson has immediately pushed them into Super Bowl contention, according to odds on FanDuel.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson And A Broncos Legend Became Rockies For A Day

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is not just immersing himself with the Denver Broncos organization. Instead, he’s also making rounds in support of the other sports teams in the Mile High City. Aside from attending Denver Nuggets games, he also cheered for the University of Denver Pioneers when they...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Orlando Brown, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon said he is embracing the competition for the starting role against Javonte Williams. “I told [GM George Paton] I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said, via BroncosWire. “I’m not going to lay down, man. I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it and that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job. I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin [Ekeler] to start. I just come out here and do my thing.”
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack, as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster. Another option for the team according to Barrows could be former Browns C J.C. Tretter, who remains a free agent. The team will likely see how Brendel does before considering other options.
The Spun

Pete Carroll: Seahawks In "Good Shape" At Quarterback

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback room over the past few weeks. Head coach Pete Carroll did his best to squash all the rumors during minicamp. When discussing the Seahawks' quarterback situation, Carroll said they're in "great shape." Carroll then revealed what he has...
