A Spanish city is set to fine tourists £645 if they are caught urinating in the sea.The city council in Vigo, Galicia, has passed legislation banning “physiological evacuation on the beach or in the sea”, slapping a fine of €750 (£645) on anyone caught short while in the shallows.Under the new rules, public urination in beach areas has been made a “minor infraction” and “an infringement of hygiene and sanitary regulations”.The council has not clarified how they plan to enforce the rule or monitor swimmers and paddlers on local beaches, though it has said it will also install public toilets...

29 MINUTES AGO