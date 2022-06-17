Thieves stealing ATMs across NYC have struck more than 40 times: NYPD

Police are searching a group of men wanted in connection with the thefts of over 40 ATMs across New York City.

The robbery spree, with at least 42 reported incidents, began back on December 2, 2021, when ATMs were stolen from a Pay-O-Matic check cashing location on Graham Avenue and a department store on Grand Avenue.

The businesses were hit between 2:20 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The most recent robbery happened on June 2, when the ATM at the Elton Deli located on Elton Street was taken around 1 a.m.

Police say at least five unidentified suspects are forcibly breaking and damaging the front doors of businesses in Brooklyn and Queens to gain entry.

Then they load the machines onto a truck and leave, ransacking the businesses in the process.

In total, the suspects have made off with more than $60,000 total in cash in total.

Police say the same group is responsible for at least two car thefts, as well.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

The suspects are described as males, approximately in their 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

