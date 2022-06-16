ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How You Can Be a ‘Turtle Hero’ During Busy Massachusetts Mating Season

By Jackson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may be seeing some more turtle friends crossing our SouthCoast roads for the next few weeks and we found out why. What does that mean? We spoke with Bob Prescott, sanctuary director emeritus at Mass Audubon. Prescott said mating and nesting season for turtles started in May and...

