ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dr. Lydia Contreras Named Vice Provost for Faculty DEI at UT Austin

By Henry logan
timesnewsexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lydia Contreras will become The University of Texas at Austin’s next vice provost for faculty diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI).Dr. Lydia Contreras. Contreras currently holds the Jim and Barbara Miller Endowed Faculty Fellowship in Chemical Engineering and has served for the past two years as...

timesnewsexpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox44news.com

Large number of new COVID-19 cases in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Public Health District has announced a large number of new COVID-19 cases, and is emphasizing the importance of residents to continue to follow preventive precautions for COVID-19. The Health District received information Friday about a large number of new cases of COVID-19 infection – which included a backlog of cases reported from Fort Hood. The 227 cases date from June 3 through June 17, and the vast majority are from the Killeen area. All of these cases were confirmed with PCR testing, and primarily affected people in their twenties.
BELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Austin#Princeton University#University President#Education#College#The University Of Texas#Chemical Engineering#Provost#Bse
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
KVUE

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing, killing person on CapMetro bus arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon. Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Jason Baez found guilty in murder trial, gets 50 years

Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 27th District Court Jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of 35-year-old Jason Ricardo Baez who had been accused in the February 2018 shooting death of Lamar Marcell Roberson in Killeen. The jury deliberated late Thursday afternoon, then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy