ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Takeaways from AP interview: Biden on inflation, US psyche

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGR5w_0gDXgMLB00

President Joe Biden sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the state of the economy, his concerns about the national mood and his commitment to standing up to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Takeaways from Biden's first news media interview since February:

PAIN AT THE PUMP

Biden on Thursday blamed gas prices for the nation's economic pessimism, saying before prices started rising, “Things were much more, they were much more optimistic.”

The Democratic president acknowledged that Americans are paying vastly more to put food on their table and fuel in their cars and that it was putting a dent in his approval rating.

“If you want a direct barometer of what people are going to talk about at the kitchen table and the dining room table and whether things are going well, it’s the cost of food and what’s the cost of gasoline at the pump," he said.

But while Biden said his message to oil companies was “Don’t just reward yourselves," he has few tools at his disposal to meaningfully bring down prices in the near term.

THE U.S. HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO STAND UP TO RUSSIA

Biden said he didn't consider the domestic political impact from U.S. efforts to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine , particularly how it would roil the economy.

Without such action, he said, “I fear what would happen next is you’d see chaos in Europe.” He added: “It’s not about my political survival. It’s about what’s best for the country.”

Biden suggested that he's willing to pay a political price as a result, saying his advice to young people interested in public service is, “Unless you know what’s worth losing over, don’t get engaged.”

BIDEN WANTS TO BUCK UP THE NATIONAL MOOD

After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic , Biden said the American people are “really, really down." He emphasized that the need for mental health in America “has skyrocketed because people have seen everything upset."

Biden maintained that he's optimistic about the country's future, and that Americans should feel it too — even as the majority of voters say the country is on the wrong track.

“Be confident, because I am confident we’re better positioned than any country in the world to own the second quarter of the 21st century,” Biden said. “That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact.”

Still, it wasn't clear whether Biden's rhetoric would have a tangible impact on the nation's glum outlook.

HE STILL HAS HOPES FOR A DOMESTIC SPENDING BILL

Still smarting over the December collapse of a massive Democratic package to expand the social safety net and address climate change, Biden suggested he was hopeful that a slimmed-down bill could pass before the midterms .

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's objections torpedoed the earlier efforts over inflation concerns. Biden needs all 50 Democrats to support a package in order to get around GOP opposition under the Senate's budget rules.

“There’s more than one way to bring down the cost for working folks,” Biden said. “Gasoline may be up to $5 a gallon, but somebody who has a child with stage two diabetes is paying up to 1,000 bucks a month for their insulin. We can reduce it to 35 bucks a month and get it done.”

He added: “We have the votes to do it. We’re gonna get that done. I can’t get it all done.”

Biden also suggested there was consensus on providing tax credits for winterizing homes, which would help lower utility bills, and to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing to address supply chain issues that have driven up prices.

AND FOR GUN CONTROL

Biden was optimistic about a bipartisan framework to address gun violence by tightening some background check requirements for young firearm purchasers and incentivizing states to establish “red flag" laws to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

As lawmakers draft the legislative text, momentum appears to be building in the Senate after decades of inaction and mass tragedies. Biden acknowledged the progress, albeit limited.

“We’re going to get gun safety," he said, adding, "We’re not going to get what I wanted.”

BIDEN HAS SOME THOUGHTS ABOUT REPUBLICANS

Despite years of political differences, Biden said he still views Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a Republican he can work with — something he said he considered an endangered species in today's GOP.

The president said that when he took office, he knew that there “were probably, probably 15 sort of traditional, mainstream, conservative Republicans left. And I include in that — and I’m going to get myself in trouble, gonna get him in trouble, probably — the minority leader from Kentucky.”

Biden added of McConnell, “He’s a solid, mainstream guy.”

The president, who has taken to branding other Republicans as “ultra-MAGA," said examples included Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden polls his worst yet — and headed lower

There is finally an answer to the question of how much lower can President Joe Biden’s approval rating go. Earlier today, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it studies fell to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”. Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden scraps Trump’s Air Force One paint scheme

The Biden administration will not repaint President Joe Biden's Air Force One with a redesign suggestion from former President Donald Trump. The former president, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change Air Force One's iconic blue and gold color scheme to red, white, and blue. The redesign was scrapped after the Air Force determined the darker color scheme would have created engine heat issues for the aircraft, according to Politico.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating now dead even with Trump at COVID-19 nadir

President Joe Biden registered his lowest approval rating since entering the White House, according to a new poll. As of Wednesday, just 39% of the 2,000 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult said they approved of Biden, down a full 14 points from a poll conducted between June 4 and 7 last year. Fifty-eight percent currently disapprove of Biden's performance as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Associated Press#Democratic#Americans
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The One Key Word Biden Needs to Invoke on Ukraine

In World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt rallied what he dubbed the “United Nations,” among them Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union, to keep the Axis powers from eliminating whole countries across Europe and Asia. After the Cold War, George H. W. Bush likewise assembled a 35-nation coalition to beat back Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. America’s partners lined up behind a principle they all had a stake in defending—that Saddam Hussein had no right to trample out of existence another country’s sovereignty, not even that of a small Persian Gulf emirate.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Biden Shouldn’t Run in 2024

Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old. Biden will turn 80 on November 20. He will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there. “It’s not the 82 that’s the problem. It’s the 86,” one swing voter said in a recent focus group, referring to the hypothetical age Biden would be at the end of that (very) hypothetical second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNBC

Inside a Biden White House adrift

Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, Kristen Welker and Courtney Kube. Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they've tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden tells Democratic donors "we need two more senators"

In a pair of fundraisers here on Friday, President Joe Biden urged Democratic donors to send him reinforcements on Capitol Hill to keep Republicans out of power and help dislodge his agenda from the current gridlock.“We need two more senators,” Biden said at the second fundraiser, a reference to Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, two members of the Democratic caucus that he’s struggled to win over. Without naming either of them, he said they’re “slowing up what we’re able to do.”It will be difficult for Democrats to pick up any seats in this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy