CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Carrie Moore, The Kathy-Delaney-Smith Head Coach for Harvard Women's Basketball, has hired Ariel Gaston to finalize her 2022-23 coaching staff. Gaston will join the Crimson as an assistant coach after serving in the same role at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Moore is thrilled to have Gaston alongside her on the bench and is excited at the level of experience she will bring with her to Cambridge.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO