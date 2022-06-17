Friday on Flagstaff Shabbat Service

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case they are working on. On Tuesday, August 30, 2011, the body of a white male subject was located on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Hwy 179. The death was ruled as natural due to heart complications. The victim is described as 6 feet tall, 252 lbs., bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee and a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen. He had no wallet or identification on his person. Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and red backpack, and a hat.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO