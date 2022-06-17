ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Friday on Flagstaff Shabbat Service

By Rabbi Jamie Korngold
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for a unique Boulder Shabbat? Join the Adventure Rabbis, Rabbi Jamie Korngold and Rabbi Alan Shavit-Lonstein for Friday on Flagstaff. If you haven’t experienced this classic Boulder tradition, this is the Shabbat...

Join Beth Ami Congregation for Our Social Shabbat and BYO Picnic

Friday, June 24, 6:00-7:30 PM, at Harlow Platts Park Picnic Shelter, next to South Boulder Rec Center and Veile Lake. Enjoy a Summer Social Shabbat and BYO Picnic at a Harlow Platts Picnic Shelter, overlooking lovely Veile Lake. Easy parking — bring a chair, a blanket, or relax at a picnic table. Beth Ami will provide challah, grape juice and a Shabbat liturgy handout.
BOULDER, CO
