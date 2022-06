There aren’t many teams across the NHL that can say they endured a more disappointing season than the Detroit Red Wings. One team that can, however, is the Philadelphia Flyers, who finished with a record of 25-46-11 despite adding big names like Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen in the 2021 offseason. Because of their struggles, the Flyers hold the fifth pick in the 2022 draft, and general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher is under pressure to deliver a perennial playoff team to the City of Brotherly Love.

