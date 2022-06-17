ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Private loans

By Diego Cervo // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0eZu_0gDWuTuf00

Getting a small private business loan can be a time-consuming process as paperwork such as personal and business bank statements and income tax returns is often needed. Private loans are not usually given by banks but by other lenders, which are helpful for potential business owners to know if they are eligible in meeting a lender’s qualifications. Small business loans can help fund efforts such as hiring employees, marketing, and new research.

There are several types of small business loans including the Paycheck Protection Program, which requires businesses to be in existence prior to Feb. 15, 2020, and to have 300 or fewer employees. There’s also the accounts receivable financing loan, which grants a business instant access to available cash, depending on the level of funds that are receivable as interest rates vary.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy