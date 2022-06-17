Online business profiles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registering a business on platforms such as Google My Business , Apple Maps, and Yelp can help businesses to be easily searchable and gain more online visibility. Google My Business is a free service where businesses can register their company phone number, address, and other details, which would also appear on Google Maps.

Apple Maps allows businesses to claim and register their company location, which is accessible to smartphone users who frequently utilize navigation apps . Yelp can be beneficial to business owners in receiving customer reviews, monitoring performances at a glance, and responding to customer messages quickly.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

