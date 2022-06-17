Business credit cards tend to offer perks and rewards that may compete with consumer credit card benefits. Oftentimes, interest rates for business expenses accrued on business credit cards are tax-deductible.

Freelancers and those who are self-employed—as well as those with “side hustles”—can also benefit from small business credit cards. For people interested in possibly taking out a business loan in the future, establishing a business credit score separate from their personal credit can certainly help.

This story originally appeared on Simply Business and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.