Small business credit cards
Business credit cards tend to offer perks and rewards that may compete with consumer credit card benefits. Oftentimes, interest rates for business expenses accrued on business credit cards are tax-deductible.
Freelancers and those who are self-employed—as well as those with “side hustles”—can also benefit from small business credit cards. For people interested in possibly taking out a business loan in the future, establishing a business credit score separate from their personal credit can certainly help.
