Getting a small private business loan can be a time-consuming process as paperwork such as personal and business bank statements and income tax returns is often needed. Private loans are not usually given by banks but by other lenders, which are helpful for potential business owners to know if they are eligible in meeting a lender’s qualifications. Small business loans can help fund efforts such as hiring employees, marketing, and new research.

There are several types of small business loans including the Paycheck Protection Program, which requires businesses to be in existence prior to Feb. 15, 2020, and to have 300 or fewer employees. There’s also the accounts receivable financing loan, which grants a business instant access to available cash, depending on the level of funds that are receivable as interest rates vary.