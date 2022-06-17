ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Diego Cervo // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UENht_0gDWlJ5A00

Getting a small private business loan can be a time-consuming process as paperwork such as personal and business bank statements and income tax returns is often needed. Private loans are not usually given by banks but by other lenders, which are helpful for potential business owners to know if they are eligible in meeting a lender’s qualifications. Small business loans can help fund efforts such as hiring employees, marketing, and new research.

There are several types of small business loans including the Paycheck Protection Program, which requires businesses to be in existence prior to Feb. 15, 2020, and to have 300 or fewer employees. There’s also the accounts receivable financing loan, which grants a business instant access to available cash, depending on the level of funds that are receivable as interest rates vary.

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

