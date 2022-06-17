Online business profiles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News
Registering a business on platforms such as Google My Business , Apple Maps, and Yelp can help businesses to be easily searchable and gain more online visibility. Google My Business is a free service where businesses can register their company phone number, address, and other details, which would also appear on Google Maps.

Apple Maps allows businesses to claim and register their company location, which is accessible to smartphone users who frequently utilize navigation apps . Yelp can be beneficial to business owners in receiving customer reviews, monitoring performances at a glance, and responding to customer messages quickly.

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

